Spring-Like Storms, Then Snow In Forecast For Arkansas

Arkansas could be in for some wild weather next week as spring-like temperatures give way to thunderstorms and a cold front that could be packing snow and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service says high temperatures will reach into the 60s and 70s Monday before a cold front pushes in from the Plains to the state, triggering showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say some of the storms could be severe across southeast Arkansas.

Much colder air will arrive from the northwest on Tuesday and eventually could produce chances for slight rain or snow Wednesday night and Thursday.

The weather service says the chance for a more significant system could increase by Friday, with snow possible in the northeast half of the state and freezing rain possible in the southwest.