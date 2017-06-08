State Medical Board Drops Review of Execution Drug Purchase

The Arkansas State Medical Board dropped a possible investigation Thursday into a Department of Correction-affiliated doctor’s role in obtaining a lethal injection drug.

The board was reviewing whether an ADC doctor might have used his license to help obtain a lethal injection drug from the McKesson Company.



McKesson sued the department in April, claiming a physician’s license on file had been used to purchase the drugs under false pretenses.

Board attorney Kevin O’Dwyer says the board ruled to drop the matter after finding no proof of the doctor’s involvement.

“I don’t recall exactly how his specific name came up, other than, in the course of our investigation, the doctor involved with the Department of Correction, we learned of his name,” he said, “And…couldn’t find any evidence,” he said.

O’Dwyer says fraudulently obtaining the execution drugs using a physician’s license would be a violation of the board’s practice act. Recourse could include reprimanding the physician, or suspending or revoking their license.

He says the board is not pursing any other investigation on the matter.

