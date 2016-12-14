Study: Arkansas Head Start Teacher Pay And Education Below National Average

By Dec 14, 2016

A state-by-state study of Head Start programs shows Arkansas keeping up with national averages in per-child funding levels and hours of classroom time, but the state lags in pay and education levels for teachers. The National Institute for Early Education Research released the findings Wednesday.

Steve Barnett, the institute’s director and a professor at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, says in order to improve the reach and effectiveness of early childhood education, Arkansas should find more ways to partner with the federal Head Start program.

“Arkansas does have the ABC, early childhood program. The state is putting money into early childhood programs in the state. This is something Head Start can participate in and [collaborate to] provide additional resources for Head Start to basically ‘top up;’ to raise teacher salaries, to provide more professional development,” Barnett says.

Head Start was created by Congress just over 50 years ago to provide day care and educational opportunities for children who come from low-income families. The institute compared Head Start information from all 50 states for 2014-15, as well as historical data from 2007 to 2015. ). The study shows wide disparities in funding, classroom hours, enrollment and teacher compensation between states across the country and within the same regions. 

“Arkansas is mostly in the middle. So in some ways that’s a good thing,” he says. “Not too far away from the averages, Arkansas does relatively well in seeing three and four year olds get at least 1,020 hours of Head start services a year. Arkansas is not greatly disadvantaged in percentage of eligible population that can be enrolled.”

In the state, per-pupil funding for Early Head Start, which serves infants and toddlers, exceeded the national average. But per-pupil funding was below the average for older children. Sixty-One percent of Head Start teachers in the state held a Bachelor’s degree or higher, which is less than the national average of 73 percent. Pay for Arkansas Head Start teachers was also below the national average.

In 2014 and 2015, about nine percent of Arkansas’s low-income children enrolled in Head Start programs, slightly below the national average of 10 percent.

More information on the national study and Arkansas-related data can be found here and here.

Tags: 
Arkansas Education
Arkansas Children

Related Content

UALR Partners With School Districts In Effort To Tackle Higher Ed Affordability

By Dec 14, 2016
Mike Poore, superintendent of the Little Rock School District, and Andrew Rogerson, chancellor of UALR.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is announcing its latest plan in a strategy it hopes will combat affordability and accessibility issues in higher education.

Students in the Little Rock School District who are members of the high school classes of 2017 through 2020 would sign a non-binding agreement guaranteeing a spot at the University. The arrangement would provide access to UALR advisers who help with the admission and financial aid process.

The announcement is similar to earlier agreements UALR established with the Pulaski and Jacksonville school districts.

School Board Member Called To Resign Over Blackface Photo

By Dec 13, 2016
Ted Bonner
KATV, Channel 7 News

The Arkansas NAACP and several residents are calling for the resignation of a school board member in eastern Arkansas after photos surfaced of him in blackface while holding a sign referring to the Black Lives Matter movement.

NAACP members and others demanded Ted Bonner's resignation Monday during a Blevins School Board meeting. But the board's president, Justice West, says there's no mechanism for removing Bonner, who has refused to resign. Bonner has two years left in his term.

Microsoft & Arkansas Ink Education Agreement

By Dec 12, 2016
Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) and Microsoft Vice President of Governmental Affairs Fred Humphries sign a memorandum of understanding (left to right).
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

The state of Arkansas and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to further the instruction of computer science in schools. Under the agreement Microsoft, with no cost to the state, would help with professional development for computer science teachers in addition to hosting a range of workshops and events for students.

Arkansas Schools Hire Untrained Teachers As People Lose Interest In The Profession

By & Arkansas Public Media Dec 2, 2016

Davida Walls never thought she would be teaching high school biology, let alone in the first few months after graduating from college at 22.

“Teaching was not my initial goal. It was kind of an opportunity that just, you know, became available so I took it.”

She is trying to decide whether to become a doctor or a nurse, and plans to apply for a program to train for one or the other this year.

Hutchinson: Grant To Encourage Students To Enter High-Demand Work

By Dec 8, 2016
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson says students hoping to learn a high-demand trade at a community or technical college can be offered full tuition and fee coverage from the state under a new proposal.

Hutchinson announced his intent to create the Arkansas Future, or ArFuture, grant at a press conference on various education-related proposals Thursday.

Report: Arkansas DHS Aims To Hire 228 More Workers, Stabilize Foster Care

By & Nov 14, 2016
Foster Care Report

Arkansas foster care officials say a proposed $26 million budget increase will allow them to hire hundreds of more staffers over the next two years as they try to cut down caseloads and increase the number of homes available for children in the state's custody.

Lactation Consultants Help Mothers With Basics, Coach Them To Keep Breastfeeding

By Oct 20, 2016
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / Arkansas Public Media

Johnelle Shaw is a 27-year-old first-time mother with a two-month old son, Logan. She is visiting a lactation consultant at The Pulaski County Health Unit in Southwest Little Rock. Logan has a cold and is back for a breastfeeding check-in.  The consultant weighs him in at 7.6 ounces, a full pound bigger than he was at his last visit a month before.

Legislators Should Do More To Focus On Children, Advocates Say

By Oct 6, 2016
Arkansas Advocates For Children And Families Executive Director Rich Huddleston.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Child advocates on Wednesday called on candidates and elected officials to place more of an emphasis on children’s issues during this year’s elections and in next year’s state legislative session.

As Number Of Foster Children Rise, DHS Working To Improve Foster Family Recruitment

By Aug 30, 2016
Arkansas Department of Human Services Logo
arkansas.gov

More Arkansas children are entering foster care than leaving the system, and there are more than three times as many foster children as foster homes. So the Department of Human Services is trying to streamline the process of creating more of those homes.