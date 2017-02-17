Related Program: 
Arts & Letters

Sweet Tea Is Not Clowning Around: The Case Of Bozo's Missing Hand

By 23 minutes ago

On this episode of Arts & Letters, we talk with columnist and writer, Jay Grelen, whose book Sweet Tea Times Volume 1, Edition 1, collects his popular Sweet Tea newspaper columns, published by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from 2004-2011, and we debut a brand new Sweet Tea column, never before seen or heard: "The Case of Bozo's Missing Hand."

Grelen’s story introduces us to Bozo the Clown, played by Gary Weir, who graced Little Rock television airwaves from 1966 to 1991 in an afterschool program for children. But in Grelen’s telling, there is mystery:

"Bozo’s right hand was missing, and he was a bit worried. He had left it on Main Street, in a square of wet concrete sidewalk, back in 1991. One day in the summer of 2014, he and Linda, his wife, had stopped for a visit. His hand wasn’t there," Grelen writes.

"If you mention Gary Weir to someone in Central Arkansas, your listener may not recall the name. But if you say “Bozo” to anyone who grew up watching Little Rock television during the’60s, ’70s and ’80s,

Several times out of 10, the former kid’s response will include Bozo’s trademark question:

“Do you walk to school or carry your lunch?”

For 25 years, Monday through Friday, Bozo’s image – his orange Titanic hair and greased-on smile, eyebrows that outarched the Golden Arches – filled Little Rock television screens."

So join us for a journey into Little Rock’s television past. 

This program was made possible through funding from the Arkansas Humanities and the National Endowment of the Humanities.

We dedicate this program to Ben Fry and would like to thank all the musicians who contributed to the show, including:

Adam Simon

  The Mallett Brothers

  Randall Shreve

Related Content

What The Hellbender Salamander!

By J. Bradley Minnick Jan 20, 2017

On this episode of Arts & Letters, we take a dive into the streams and rivers of the Ozarks in Arkansas and Missouri to learn the saga of North America’s largest amphibian, the hellbender salamander.

Our guide is author, activist, professor and eco-poet Mark Spitzer, whose avant-garde epic poem, GLURK! A Hellbender Odyssey, serves as the basis for our journey.

The Holly Jolly Trolley: A Ride Through Arkansas History

By J. Bradley Minnick Dec 21, 2016
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

On this special holiday episode of Arts & Letters, we uncover true tales of Arkansas's past while touring the streets of Little Rock and North Little Rock inside the Rock Region Metro Streetcar—our “Holly Jolly Trolley.”

 

Along the streetcar rails we enounter a cast of characters, who tell of the cities' history bound up in the brick and mortar of the buildings—filled with ghosts and song.

 

Only Love Can Break Your Heart

By J. Bradley Minnick Nov 18, 2016

On this episode of Arts & Letters, we talk with writer and teacher Ed Tarkington. His first novel Only Love Can Break Your Heart, published by Algonquin Books in 2016, "happens in moments."

The book "explores the city limits of fictional Spencerville, its grassy fields and horse farms, Georgian style homes and stately colonial manses and its inhabitants filled up with guilty ghosts from the past."

The Old Gray Lady: Part Two

By Arts & Letters Oct 28, 2016

The story of the Arkansas Gazette ended on October 18, 1991, with paper's sale to its rival, the Arkansas Democrat. The story shows a typical transformation of an American newspaper from independent, local ownership to remote corporate control that illustrates what happened to many American newspapers in the generation following World War II. 

Wounded by the fiercest newspaper war in the United States, former publisher J. N. Heiskell's heirs sold the Gazette to the Gannett Corporation in 1986, the country's largest newspaper chain. 

Return of the Gar

By J. Bradley Minnick Jul 30, 2015
alligator gar
Chris Hickey

On this episode of Arts & Letters, we talk with writer, fisherman, ecologist and University of Central Arkansas professor Mark Spitzer.  His new book, Return of the Gar, published by the University of North Texas Press (as part of its Southwestern Writing Series) is a sequel of-sorts to his first book Season of The Gar: Adventures in Pursuit of America's Misunderstood Fish, published by the University of Arkansas Press—the first accessible book-length study of the gar in the English language.