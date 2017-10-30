Top Stories: This Week In Congress; Russia Meddles With U.S. Race Issues

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 4 Big Stories To Watch This Week, From Taxes To The Russia Investigations To Niger.

-- Russians Targeted U.S. Racial Divisions Long Before 2016 And Black Lives Matter.

--Houston Astros Win Game 5 And Take 3-2 Lead In World Series.

And here are our early stories:

Senators To Discuss Use Of U.S. Military Force. (The Hill)

Disruptive Weather Still Hitting Northeast. (AccuWeather)

Several Dead As Storms Wallop Europe. (Guardian)

Open Enrollment Starts This Week For Obamacare. (Politico)

Wife Of Wounded Soldier To Testify At Bergdahl Trial. (AP)

French Protests Held Against Sexual Harassment. (France24)

U.S., Japan, South Korea Warn North Korea On Provocations. (VOA)

Huge West Virginia Warehouse Fire Doused After A Week. (Gazette-Mail)

