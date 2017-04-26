Two Former Arkansas Juvenile Detention Supervisors Plead Guilty To Assault

Two former supervisors at an Arkansas juvenile detention facility Wednesday pleaded guilty for conspiracy to assault detainees. Patrick Harris, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced that 42-year old Peggy Kendrick and 40-year old Dennis Fuller each entered guilty pleas for their actions at the White River Juvenile Detention Center in Batesville.

The former supervisors admitted to assaulting teenagers at the facility by spraying their faces with pepper spray. According to the pleas, after the teenagers were sprayed, guards would lock the detainees in their cells to “let them cook.”

According to guilty pleas, guards were instructed to cover up their actions by falsifying incident reports.

The FBI is currently investigating the case. Kendrick faces a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment and Fuller faces a maximum of ten years.