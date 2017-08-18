Two Perspectives On Charlottesville: Bob Ballinger & Wendell Griffen

By 49 minutes ago

A monument to the women of the Confederacy on Arkansas's Capitol grounds.
Credit Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Events in Charlottesville, Virginia have sparked discussions in Arkansas about the proper response to Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan, as well as renewed debate about the meaning of Confederate monuments. Take a listen to KUAR's interviews with state Rep. Bob Ballinger and paster, judge, and author Wendell Griffen.

Ballinger says he rejects white supremacists but reveres parts of the Confederacy. He says a false equivalency has been drawn between fascists and those that respect Southern heritage. Ballinger also believes that the Black Lives Matter movement constitutes a hate group - though less vile than Nazis. He generally supports legislation to make it more difficult to remove public monuments.

Griffen is calling on the white community to fix a problem - white supremacy - of its own creation. He says condemnations of white nationalists by Arkansas Republicans have been far too tepid and notes they fail to include the name, "Donald Trump." He said comparing counter protesters - in any way - to Nazis and the KKK is "colossal ignorance" at best and indicates "solidarity" with racists and fascists at its worst.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Civil Rights
Arkansas History

Related Content

Democratic Party Of Arkansas Calls For Confederate Monument Removal

By & 5 hours ago
The Confederate soldiers monument at the state Capitol.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

The Democratic Party of Arkansas is calling for the removal of all Confederate monuments on public grounds. The state Legislature is not currently in session and no Democrats have volunteered themselves to lead any such effort. But the state party said in a statement that Confederate monuments only belong in museums and on private land.

“The time has come for these symbols of our past to be placed in museums and privately owned spaces rather than to continue to occupy public lands.

Social Media Swarm Snares Arkansas Residents

By Aug 14, 2017

At least two Arkansas residents found themselves the target of a social media doxxing this weekend, following the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned violent this weekend.

Doxxing comes from the word document and refers to the outing of a person’s real identity on social media to get revenge for something they did.

Or didn’t do, in this case.

Events To Commemorate Little Rock School Integration Anniversary

By Jul 26, 2017
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

Forums, concerts, exhibitions and other events will be held this fall to mark the 60th anniversary of the integration of Little Rock’s Central High School.Reflections of Progress” is the slogan for commemorative activities. 

On September 25th, 1957, troops from the 101st Airborne Division escorted nine black students into the once all-white school. That followed after an angry white mob and Governor Orval Faubus’ National Guard preventing the students from attending class, nearly three years after Brown v. Board Supreme Court decision.

Arkansas Lawmaker Says Nazis & KKK Akin To Black Lives Matter

By & Aug 16, 2017
Rep. Bob Ballinger (R-Hindsville) in 2015.
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / KUAR News

While Arkansas's U.S. Senators have roundly condemned white nationalists that rallied and rioted in Virginia this weekend, some members of the Arkansas Legislature are equating Nazis and Ku Klux Klansmen with Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ activists.

On Wednesday morning State Representative Bob Ballinger tweeted: