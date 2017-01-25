Two-Way: Congressman Crawford On Cuba, Undocumented Farm Laborers, & Trade Under Trump

By 8 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Jonesboro).
Credit crawford.house.gov

It is Donald Trump’s first week in office as President and a Republican-controlled Congress is ready to move on a whole host of items they’ve been eyeing for years. KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman talked with U.S. Representative Rick Crawford, representing much of east and northeast Arkansas, about how the new administration could shape Cuba policy, farm laborers, and trade deals like the Trans Pacific Partnership.

The congressman was elected to his fourth term in November 2016 after comfortably defeating Libertarian Mark West with over 76 percent of the vote. Democrats did not field a candidate.

Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Congressional Delegation

