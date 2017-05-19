UA Little Rock Names New Provost

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has named a new provost. Dr. Velmer S. Burton Jr. was named to the position on Friday. Burton recently served as the dean of the University of Mississippi’s School of Applied Sciences. He holds a doctorate in Sociology from the University of Cincinnati and a doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Burton will start as provost July 1st. He succeeds Dr. Zulma Toro, who left her position to become president of Connecticut State University in January. Dr. Deborah Baldwin, the director of the Center for Arkansas History and Culture, served as interim provost.

The UA Little Rock is KUAR’s license-holder.