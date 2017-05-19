UA Pine Bluff Brings Back Nursing Program

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has been approved by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing to bring back its pre-licensure nursing program.

The Pine Bluff Commercial reports the university's approval for the program, which extends through 2020, is the final step before accreditation.

The state revoked licenses from the university's two nursing programs in 2013 because of several issues that included curriculum, materials and student pass rates on mandatory tests.

The state nursing board approved the university's bachelor of science in nursing degree and its RN-to-BSN program in 2015.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander praises the administration, faculty and staff for preparing the university for success with its nursing program.

The university has 13 pre-licensure students that will be seniors in the fall.