University of Arkansas Sports After Jeff Long's Firing, When Will Bielema Go?

By 35 minutes ago

Rex Nelson
Credit Jacob Slaton / Clinton School of Public Service

The University of Arkansas’s long-time Athletic Director Jeff Long has been sent packing and the program is being forced to re-organize late in the football season. KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman talks about what’s next for UA athletics with Arkansas cultural connoisseur and long-time football announcer Rex Nelson.

He expects a new athletic director to be hired before the Razorbacks football season is over and for head coach Bret Bielema’s job to be on the chopping block not long after.

“I think things will move very quickly. I think probably you will first see an athletic director named, maybe within a week or two, but you want a new AD in place to help hire the new coach. I think you’ll find a new football coach hired very soon after that,” said Nelson. “I would expect no later than the Sunday after the Missouri game, which is a week from this next Sunday, to hear that Bret Bielema is gone. I would not be surprised though if we heard it this Sunday after the Mississippi State game and Arkansas would have an interim head coach for that final game of the season.”

Check out the full interview with Rex Nelson in the link above.

Tags: 
Arkansas Sports

Related Content

University Of Arkansas Fires Athletic Director Jeff Long

By 23 hours ago
Jeff Long
KATV-Channel 7

With two games left in the Razorback football season, University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long has been let go effective immediately.

The move comes a week after a lengthy meeting of the university’s Board of Trustees where no action was taken against Long. Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz announced Long’s firing in a press release Wednesday.

Hurricane Irma Blocks Arkansas State University-University Of Miami Football Game

By Sep 6, 2017
Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.
astateredwolves.com

Concern over the emerging Hurricane Irma storm system has lead to the cancellation of a college football game between the University of Miami and Arkansas State University. The Miami football squad, which is aptly named the Hurricanes, was to travel to Jonesboro for Saturday’s game against the Red Wolves.

The category 5 storm is not expected to arrive in Florida on Sunday or Monday. 

A reporter for the Associated Press says the game will not be able to be rescheduled.

UA Plans 'Celebration Of Life' For Longtime Sports Icon Frank Broyles

By Aug 15, 2017
Frank Broyles
KATV, Channel 7 News

The University of Arkansas says a "celebration of life" will be held in Fayetteville on Saturday for Frank Broyles, who died Monday at the age of 92.

UA says the celebration will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

Broyles became the school's athletic director in 1974 while still the football coach, eventually retiring from the gridiron to focus on administrative duties following the 1976 season. He retired as athletic director in 2007, moving into a fundraising role with the school's Razorback Foundation until his retirement from that role in 2014.

UA Little Rock To Explore Football Team Possibilities

By Jul 12, 2017
UALR sign
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is exploring the possibility of starting a football team. The NCAA Division I school, which holds KUAR’s license, announced Wednesday it plans to hire an outside firm to complete a feasibility study. A student petition recently gathered about a thousand signatures in support of a football team. Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola and State Parks and Tourism Director Kane Webb have also expressed support.