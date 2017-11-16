University of Arkansas Sports After Jeff Long's Firing, When Will Bielema Go?

KUAR's Jacob Kauffman talks with Rex Nelson about the future of University of Arkansas athletics after the firing of director Jeff Long.

The University of Arkansas’s long-time Athletic Director Jeff Long has been sent packing and the program is being forced to re-organize late in the football season. KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman talks about what’s next for UA athletics with Arkansas cultural connoisseur and long-time football announcer Rex Nelson.

He expects a new athletic director to be hired before the Razorbacks football season is over and for head coach Bret Bielema’s job to be on the chopping block not long after.

“I think things will move very quickly. I think probably you will first see an athletic director named, maybe within a week or two, but you want a new AD in place to help hire the new coach. I think you’ll find a new football coach hired very soon after that,” said Nelson. “I would expect no later than the Sunday after the Missouri game, which is a week from this next Sunday, to hear that Bret Bielema is gone. I would not be surprised though if we heard it this Sunday after the Mississippi State game and Arkansas would have an interim head coach for that final game of the season.”

