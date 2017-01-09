UPDATE: 91st Session Of Arkansas General Assembly Officially Opens

The Arkansas General Assembly officially convened for its 91st regular legislative session on Monday at noon. Both the state House and Senate are firmly in the hands of Republicans. Major issues such as tax cuts and implementing the voter-approved medical marijuana program likely will be hashed out nearly entirely within the GOP's supermajority ranks.

UPDATE I: Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Dan Kemp administered the oath of office to the members of both chambers of the legislature. Speaking in the House, Kemp preceded the oath by reciting the pre-ambles to the U.S. and Arkansas Constitutions. He noted some parallels to consider.

"In each of these preambles, the Constitution is established by the people," said Kemp. "We ought to remember this."

Post as of 12:10 p.m.

The legislature gaveled in replete with a prayer from Rev. Tim Noel of Trinity Baptist Church in Searcy.

"We are one nation under God, which we are so very thankful for," prayed Noel. "As we've prayed so many times in this room, God that everything we do we are able to look back at the end of the day to know that we did everything for your honor."

Noel continued, "We love you, and ask for a good session. We ask these things in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

Judging by the applause for the national anthem performer, Leigh Wing, legislators and those assembled in the public gallery enjoyed the instrumental twist to the tradition.

Both the state House and Senate will meet in a joint session on Tuesday morning to listen to an address by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Proceedings are ongoing. Check back for updates.