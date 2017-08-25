UPDATE: Arkansas Governor Grants Clemency To Death Row Inmate Same Day He Sets Execution For Another

By 12 minutes ago

Governor Asa Hutchinson has granted clemency for death row inmate Jason McGehee.  The the 21-year-old man was found guilty of murdering teenager John Melbourne, Jr. in 1996. He'll now serve life without parole, the same sentence as two accomplices. The governor explained his decision.

“My intent to grant clemency to Mr. McGehee is based partly on the recommendation of the Parole Board to commute his sentence from Death to Life Without Parole,” said Governor Hutchinson. “In making this decision I considered many factors including the entire trial transcript, meetings with members of the victim’s family and the recommendation of the Parole Board. In addition, the disparity in sentence given to Mr. McGehee compared to the sentences of his co-defendants was a factor in my decision, as well.”

The announcement comes on the same day the governor set an execution date for another man, Jack Greene. Hutchinson had also previously tried to execute McGeehe as one of eight men originally slated to be put to death in April.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall, Jr. issued a stay for McGeehe prior to his April execution date after the Arkansas Parole Board recommended the governor grant him clemency. That recommendation required the governor to take 30 days to assess the recommendation. That 30 day window pushed the soonest available execution date beyond the April window the state had before its lethal injection drug stock expired. 

Earlier this month the state secured a new source of one of its lethal injection drugs, secretly with $250 in cash, and now able to resume executions. While Jack Greene is now headed to the death chamber, Mr. McGehee will now be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

UPDATE 12:08 p.m.

Assistant Federal Public Defender John C. Williams has commented on the governor's decision to turn a death sentence into one of life without parole.

"Today Governor Hutchinson announced his intention to commute Jason McGehee’s sentence from death to life without parole. In doing so, he accepted what the Arkansas Parole Board previously acknowledged: that Jason’s youth at the time of his offense and his rehabilitation while in prison make him deserving of clemency. This is a just outcome given that Jason’s equally culpable co-defendants are serving sentences less than death. Jason’s case offers a prime example of why clemency is a necessary part of capital sentencing. The Governor has used this power appropriately and wisely here. We are grateful for his decision to show mercy."

Tags: 
Arkansas Executions 2017

Related Content

UPDATE: Arkansas Sets Execution Date For Jack Greene

By 1 hour ago
execution chamber

Governor Asa Hutchinson has set an execution date for Jack Greene for November 9th. He was found guilty in the 1991 murder of Sidney Burnett. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge requested on August 17th that Hutchinson set a date.

It followed state confirmation earlier this month that a new supply of midazolam had been secured for the three-drug lethal injection procedure. Arkansas law allows the state to keep its source of drugs a state secret.

Federal Judge Gives Injunction In One, Possibly Two Scheduled Executions

By Apr 6, 2017

A federal judge has granted an injunction in the execution of Jason F. McGehee, one of the eight Arkansas inmates scheduled to be executed later this month.

Marshall denied requests for injunctions for five other condemned men whom the parole board did not recommend clemency.

Attorney For Death Row Inmate Seeks To Block Execution

By & Aug 18, 2017
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

An attorney for an Arkansas death row inmate is asking Gov. Asa Hutchinson to deny Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s request to set a date for his execution. Jack Gordon Greene was sentenced to death for the 1991 murder of Sidney Jethro Burnett at his home in Johnson County.

Greene’s court-appointed attorney is John C. Williams with the office of the Federal Public Defender. He argues that Greene’s declining mental state could render his execution unconstitutional.

Multiple Double Executions Set In Arkansas While Other States Ban Back-To-Back Killings

By Apr 4, 2017
Death row inmates Don William Davis, left, and Bruce Earl Ward. Both men are scheduled for execution April 17, 2017.

Arkansas is set to conduct four double executions over ten days this month. That's already an unprecedented rate and in some states, like Oklahoma, double executions aren't even allowed.

In part two of our conversation with Sean Murphy, who covers executions for the Associated Press out of Oklahoma, Karen Tricot Steward talks to him about witnessing the highly-publicized botched execution of Clayton Lockett. That execution used the same controversial sedative Arkansas will use and put an end to back-to-back killings in that state. 

Difficulty Obtaining Better Execution Drug Leaves Arkansas Relying On Controversial Sedative

By Apr 3, 2017
midazolam injections

Controversy continues over Arkansas's rush to conduct four double executions in four days this month.

One issue raising concern is the use of the common sedative midazolam, marketed under the trade name Versed. The drug has been tied to botched executions where inmates wake up during the procedure. Some states have stopped using it altogether for lethal injections.

KUAR News spoke with Sean Murphy in Oklahoma, who covers executions for the Associated Press. He witnessed the highly-publicized botched execution of Clayton Lockett in 2014.