UPDATE: State Police: 3 Dead, Including Deputy, In Rural Arkansas, Suspect Arrested

UPDATE 3:30pm: The Arkansas State Police say the suspect in the killing of a sheriff's deputy and two other people has been taken into custody.

The agency did not release details about the suspect or how the suspect was captured.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have killed Lt. Kevin C. Mainhart, of the Yell County Sheriff's Office, early Thursday during a traffic stop he made near Dardanelle, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock. He had been heading to check on a call about a disturbance.

When police found his body, they found the bodies of two other people who had been killed.

The state police said investigators suspect those two bodies are connected to the disturbance call.

They had said the suspect had been located in a home in rural Arkansas and negotiators were trying to contact the suspect.

A state police statement says Mainhart had worked as an officer in Yell County for five years and had previously worked 20 years with the West Memphis Police Department.