U.S. Senator John Boozman Recovering From Heart Surgery

U.S. Senator John Boozman is recovering from a successful follow-up procedure to a 2014 heart surgery. Boozman's office says he'll be back to work when the Senate reconvenes in September.

The 66-year-old underwent the procedure at a Washington D.C. area hospital on Tuesday. Boozman staff say it was "recommended by doctors who have been monitoring his aorta since a tear in it was surgically repaired in 2014."

The state's senior U.S. Senator had hist first heart surgery back in April of 2014 after complaining of chest pains before a highway dedication in northwest Arkansas. In a note last week, Sen. Boozman said medical staff told him the follow-up procedure is needed in about 30 percent of cases related to fixing an aoritic dissection.

The full statement from Sen. Boozman's office.

The Boozman family is grateful for the excellent care the doctors, nurses and medical staff have provided the Senator, as well as the prayers, kind words and well-wishes that have come from Arkansans and people all across the country. He will continue his recovery in the Washington, D.C. area and is looking forward to getting back to work when the Senate reconvenes in September.