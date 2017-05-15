Vermont Researchers Speed Up Tree Aging Process To Create Old Growth

Scientists at the University of Vermont are engineering trees to look and act like old-growth forests. There is less than 1 percent of old-growth forest in the northeastern U.S. The forests are essential for providing habitat for animals and plants, mitigating flooding and absorbing carbon emissions.

Kathleen Masterson (@kathmasterson) of Here & Now contributor Vermont Public Radio visited the experimental forest and has our story.

This story comes to us from the New England News Collaborative.

