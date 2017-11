NPR's Ari Shapiro checks in with Jon Thurman, one of Bowe Bergdahl's company-mates, about Bergdahl's sentencing on Friday. The Army sergeant walked off his base in 2009 and was captured by a Taliban affiliate, which triggered a manhunt that resulted in several seriously injured service members. He will receive a dishonorable discharge but no prison time.



Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.