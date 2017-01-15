Vigil For Little Rock's 2016 Murder Victims To Be Held

By 3 minutes ago

Sites of reported homicides in Little Rock in 2016.
Credit Little Rock Police Department / Little Rock Police Department

Bringing attention to the sharp rise in homicides in Little Rock is the goal of organizers of an event being planned on the steps of the state Capitol.

The central Arkansas chapters of Parents of Murdered Children and Stop the Violence are hosting a candlelight vigil Sunday night in response to the 33 percent increase in murders in the city last year.

Amy Stivers, a victim advocate from Parents of Murdered Children, says the vigil is a first for the chapter which was founded in 1991.

“This is not something we have ever done before. This is for the year 2016 because of all the people that were lost and definitely because of the children. There were three toddlers whose lives were taken,” Stivers says.

The 41 homicides reported in 2016 in Little Rock represented a significant increase over the 31 reported the year before. In the past decade the city has seen as many as 58 murders in a year and as few as 25.

Stivers says the vigil is open to the public and is scheduled to include comments from representatives from the Little Rock Police Department, and the Arkansas Legislature. She hopes leaders and lawmakers in Arkansas will notice and take steps to reducing violence in the city and state.

Event details can be found here.

Tags: 
Arkansas Crime

Related Content

Arkansas Man Arraigned In Road Rage Killing Of 3-year-old

By Dec 28, 2016
Gary Eugene Holmes Acen King
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

A man has been formally arraigned on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in a road rage incident in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Little Rock district judge on Tuesday ordered 33-year-old Gary Holmes to remain jailed without bond on charges of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act in the shooting death of Acen (AY'-sin) King.

Holmes has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Police said Acen was on a shopping trip with his grandmother, Kim King-Macon, on Dec. 17 when he was shot.