Week In Review Podcast: Legislature Convenes, Power Plays, Tax Cuts, ACA & MLK/Lee

In the state’s Capitol, the 91st General Assembly convenes: tax cuts, partisan power plays, marijuana, and dinosaurs…

In the nation’s Capitol, first steps are taken to repeal the Affordable Care Act. What does it mean for Arkansas?

This Monday could be the last time Arkansas celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day as Robert E. Lee. But will anyone step up to lead the charge to separate the two?

