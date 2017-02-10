Week In Review Podcast: LGBT Rights In Court, Legislative Review, Online Sales Tax, & More

The KUAR News team took a look back at the week's top news in the latest installment of the Week In Review Podcast.
- The State Supreme Court looks at the future of LGBTQ rights as a Fayetteville ordinance is challenged by the state.
- In the Legislature: a deadline for Constitutional Amendments; abortion rights; and sanctuary campuses.
- An online sales tax passes in Little Rock but a separate effort in Washington D.C. has a tougher road.
- Plus a centennial voting anniversary for Arkansas women and a poetry slam at the state Legislature.