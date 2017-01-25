West Virginia County Public Schools Sued On Bible Classes

The Mercer County Public Schools in West Virginia are being sued by a mother known as Jane Doe, along with the Freedom From Religion Foundation. The plaintiffs say the school system’s 75-year-old “Bible in the Schools” program violates the First Amendment’s separation between church and state.

The Bible classes are designed for elementary and middle school students and are voluntary. But the plaintiff says her child would be ostracized by opting out.

Annie Laurie Gaylor (@algaylor), co-president of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, explains the basis of the lawsuit to Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

