Marketplace

What will happen if President Trump pulls out of the Paris agreement on climate change?

By Andy Uhler 9 hours ago

President Trump has said he’ll decide this week whether the United States will remain in the Paris agreement on climate change, which asked signatory countries to set a specific goal for reducing carbon emissions. Meanwhile, the other members of the G7 summit issued a statement reaffirming their commitment to implementing the deal. But what will it mean if the U.S. ends up pulling out? 