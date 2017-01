Hear the Wildflower Revue perform live on KUAR's Not Necessarily Nashville.

In advance of the release of their new record, members of the Wildflower Revue joined KUAR's Flap Jones on the air to talk about their music and play a few songs. The band is made up of Amy Garland Angel, Mandy McBryde and Bonnie Montgomery.

The visit on the air comes one week before the trio perform at a record release and benefit for Little Rock's historic Dreamland Ballroom on Saturday, January 21. You can learn more here.