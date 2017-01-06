Winter Weather Causes Closings and Delays in Arkansas

The Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pulaski County Special School Districts are all closed Friday. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is also closed.

Here are some other closings and delays that have been reported for Friday due to the winter weather:

Calvary AcademyChenal Valley MontessoriCovenant Keepers Charter SchoolEpiscopal CollegiateJacksonville-North Pulaski School DistrictLisa Academy - Little RockLisa Academy - North Little RockLittle Rock Air Force Base — Opening late at 10 a.m.Little Rock Catholic High SchoolLittle Rock Catholic SchoolsLittle Rock Christian AcademyLittle Rock Montessori SchoolLittle Rock School DistrictMiss Selma's SchoolsNorth Little Rock Catholic SchoolsNorth Little Rock School DistrictPulaski AcademyPulaski County Special School DistrictPulaski Technical CollegeThe Baptist Preparatory School