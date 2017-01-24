New Voter ID Bill Advances Out Of Arkansas House Panel

By 12 hours ago
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

A revamped effort to establish a voter ID requirement in Arkansas is making headway in the state Legislature.

Republican Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle is the sponsor of HB1047, which would amend the Arkansas Constitution and require voters to show photo identification at the polls. It’s the second attempt to bring a voter ID statute to the state.

University of Arkansas Hosts Open Nuke

By 13 hours ago

In the autumn of 1965, on a 640-acre parcel near the tiny Ozarks community of Strickler, ground was broken on a secret nuclear fission energy test reactor operated by the Atomic Energy Commission and a consortium of 17 southern electric utilities.

After just four years, the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor went dark. It was acquired a few years later by the big university up the road 20 miles—totally decommissioned. University scientists hoped to use it for nuclear research, but the program failed to launch. The site remained sealed. Now the U.S. Department of Energy has offered money to help tear it down.

But first media — as well as hundreds of curious locals — were briefly allowed inside.

Proposed Arkansas Satan Monument Advances To Public Hearing

By 13 hours ago
A statue of Baphomet as a goat-headed figure flanked by two children could appear alongside the 10 Commandments at the state Capitol.
KFOR

A proposal to erect a satanic monument on the Arkansas state Capitol grounds has advanced to a public hearing.

A subcommittee of the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday cleared the proposal by the Satanic Temple to build a Baphomet statue. A date has not been set for the public hearing, but a spokeswoman said it'll likely be held after this year's legislative session.

Arkansas Congressmen Cheer President Trump's Reviving Of Pipelines

By 20 hours ago
Pipe laying idle in the yard of Welspun Tubular in east Little Rock (2014 file photo).
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

Arkansas's congressional delegation is lining up to support President Donald Trump's moves to revive the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. President Trump utilized the power of executive orders on Tuesday to expedite reviews of the projects and re-start processes halted or delayed by former President Obama.

Following Trump's moves U.S. Representative French Hill, of the 2nd District in central Arkansas, issued a statement praising the President. Hill referenced a direct connection to a manufacturer in Little Rock, Welspun Tubular.

Two-Way: Congressman Crawford On Cuba, Undocumented Farm Laborers, & Trade Under Trump

By 22 hours ago
Republican Rep. Rick Crawford
crawford.house.gov

It is Donald Trump’s first week in office as President and a Republican-controlled Congress is ready to move on a whole host of items they’ve been eyeing for years. KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman talked with U.S. Representative Rick Crawford, representing much of east and northeast Arkansas, about how the new administration could shape Cuba policy, farm laborers, and trade deals like the Trans Pacific Partnership.

Bill To Change Arkansas Higher Education Funding Model Advances

By Jan 24, 2017
Rep. Mark Lowery Arkansas Department of Higher Education Director Maria Markham
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Legislation that would change how Arkansas public colleges and universities are funded was approved Tuesday by the House Education Committee. It now heads to the full House for consideration.

The "outcomes-based" funding model would incorporate factors like the number of students completing degrees, how long it takes to do, and how many graduate and then get jobs in their degree field or complete another degree. State Higher Education Director Maria Markham says it would be more effective than the current model, which is based on enrollment.

UA Chancellor Opposes Expansion Of Campus-Carry Gun Law

By Jan 24, 2017
www.psychologicalscience.org

The chancellor of the University of Arkansas flagship campus in Fayetteville is opposing a bill that would require public universities to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns.

Now, colleges and universities in Arkansas can choose whether to allow staff members with concealed-carry permits to carry the weapons on campus, but all of the state's public universities have opted not to.

A bill filed Monday by Rep. Charlie Collins of Fayetteville would eliminate the ability for public universities to opt out in most cases. Collins has said the measure is aimed at preventing mass shootings.

Chancellor Joseph Steinmetz said in a statement Tuesday that UA agrees with the current law that allows schools to opt out. He says university police do not believe that Collins' measure would make campus safer.

Head Of Little Rock Schools Talks Closures, Future Of State-Run District

By Jan 24, 2017
LRSD head Mike Poore (file photo).
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

The tumult in the Little Rock School District, which is under state control, continues in the new year with plans to close or re-purpose four schools. KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman spoke with Superintendent Mike Poore about the future of the district and the legitimacy of state control.

Topics also include: a special election to continue a tax, the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, the impact to charter schools in the district, and the return of local control.

Governor Signs Two Arkansas Medical Marijuana Bills Into Law

By Jan 23, 2017
marijuana
npr.org

Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the first two medical marijuana bills into law Monday.

House Bill 1026 by Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, extends the deadline for rule making from 120 days after the election to 180. It passed the Senate Jan. 19 after earlier passing the House.

Arkansas Legislature Approves Governor's $50 Million Tax Cut Plan

By Jan 23, 2017
Rep. Mathew Pitsch
Bobby Ampezzan / Arkansas Public Media

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s $50 million tax cut plan won approval Monday in the Arkansas House and Senate. But a final vote is needed before the legislation heads to the governor’s desk for signature. 

Speaking on behalf of the bill in his chamber, Sen. Jim Hendren, Republican-Gravette, said the plan would save money for nearly 660,000 low income Arkansans.

