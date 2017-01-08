The 91st session of the Arkansas General Assembly pledges allegiance to the United States of America.
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / Arkansas Public Media

Session Of Arkansas General Assembly Officially Opens

The Arkansas General Assembly convened for its 91st regular legislative session on Monday at noon. Both the state House and Senate are firmly in the hands of Republicans. Major issues such as tax cuts and implementing the voter-approved medical marijuana program likely will be hashed out nearly entirely within the GOP's supermajority ranks.

Mumps Outbreak May Be Slowing In Northwest Arkansas

By 3 hours ago
Arkansas Department of Health

Arkansas officials say the number of mumps cases in the northwest part of the state appears to be leveling off.

The Arkansas Department of Health says there were 2,400 confirmed or strongly suspected cases as of Jan. 5. State epidemiologist Dr. Dirk Haselow says there are about 10 new cases of mumps per day. According to Haselow, health officials were seeing 40 or 50 new cases a day at the height of the outbreak.

Mumps symptoms can include fever, aches and swollen salivary glands.

ADEQ Sets Deadline For Whirlpool’s 2016 Progress Report On Fort Smith Pollution

By 3 hours ago
Brian Chilson / Arkansas Times

Whirlpool’s 2016 Annual Progress Report to the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality will release on Feb. 15, according to ADEQ spokeswoman Kelly Robinson.

As Legislature Convenes, Top Issues Expected To Dominate Session

By Jan 8, 2017
Arkansas Capitol
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

On the eve of the beginning of the 2017 session of the Arkansas General Assembly, more than 100 bills had been prefiled. Several key issues are expected to dominate the session.

Governor's Radio Column: 91st General Assembly

By KUAR staff Jan 7, 2017
Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressing lawmakers at the start of a special session on highway funding.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

The following is a transcript of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's radio column for the weekend of Jan. 6, 2017:

  This week, the State Capitol was buzzing as the final days of preparation before the upcoming legislative session came to an end. Monday, January 9, 2017 will mark the beginning of the 91st General Assembly of the Arkansas State Legislature.

The state legislature has changed a lot throughout our state’s rich history. Over the years, members of the General Assembly have expressed positions and perspectives as diverse as the people of Arkansas, themselves.

Week In Review Podcast: Legislative Preview, Bribery, U.S. Congress, Cotton-Russia-Trump, & Facebook

By & Jan 6, 2017
KUAR Week-In-Review Podcast.

Huddle up by the fireplace and tune into this week's Week in Review podcast from the KUAR News team. This week we highlight some of what to look for in next week's legislative session, a bribery case in NWA with potentially far reaching implications, the opening of the U.S. Congress, Tom Cotton's take on Russian hacks, and a new state partnership with Facebook.

Take a listen and make sure to subscribe to the podcast this year to keep up to date with state news at large and all the happenings from the state legislature during the upcoming session.

Stanley Russ, Longtime Senator From Conway, Dies

By Jan 6, 2017
Museum of American History, Cabot Public Schools / Encyclopedia of Arkansas

Stanley Russ, who served as an Arkansas state senator from Conway for a quarter century, died Thursday (Jan. 5) at the age of 86 after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

2 Killed In Single-Engine Plane Crash In Southwest Arkansas

By Jan 6, 2017
Plane Crash
KATV, Channel 7 News

Authorities say two people were killed when a single-engine airplane crashed near Gurdon in southwestern Arkansas while on a flight from Texas to North Carolina.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the two were killed Thursday afternoon when the Cessna 4090 aircraft crashed and they were apparently the only people on board the aircraft when it went down about 75 miles southwest of Little Rock.

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Arkansas House Adding Metal Detectors, Security Guards

By Jan 6, 2017
Arkansas House of Representatives.
ArkansasHouse.org

Visitors to Arkansas' House of Representatives will have to go through additional metal detectors when the Legislature convenes for the session next week.

The House on Thursday announced that the detectors have been placed at the entrances to the chamber galleries. House Speaker Jeremy Gillam said in a statement that he's also directed additional security guards be stationed at public entrances to the House.

Winter Weather Causes Closings and Delays in Arkansas

By Jan 6, 2017
winter weather

The Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pulaski County Special School Districts are all closed Friday. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is also closed.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has closed state offices for non-essential personnel today. Agency directors may implement liberal leave policies for their employees.

Here are some other closings and delays that have been reported for Friday due to the winter weather:

Access Schools

Arkansas Children's Hospital  — Open at 10 a.m.

Arkansas College of Barbering

Facebook Brings Virtual Reality Technology Into Arkansas Classrooms

By Jan 5, 2017
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

Social media giant Facebook is bringing new technology into Arkansas high schools in order to get students to learn how to code in virtual reality.

Little Rock Central High Students and faculty gathered in the school’s auditorium Thursday to hear from a handful of speakers who talked about the “Arkansas and Facebook Techstart Partnership. In this program, Facebook is delivering 500 virtual reality kits to computer coding classrooms at most of the state’s high schools.

