Arkansas Congressmen Hail SCOTUS Pick As Mainstream, Fulfillment Of Voters Hopes

By 6 hours ago
U.S. Capitol building.

Arkansas’s federal office holders are roundly praising President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court pick. Members of the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation weighed in late Tuesday after Neil Gorsuch was nominated the nation’s highest court.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Dardanelle) commended the pick and had a favorable first impression. In a statement, Cotton noted the pick will have an impact for decades to come.

Arkansas House Votes To Revive State's Voter ID Law

By 22 hours ago
Voter ID Vote photo ID
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

The Arkansas House has approved a plan to reinstate a voter ID law that was struck down more than two years ago, with Republicans counting on a mostly new state Supreme Court to uphold the measure.

The majority-Republican House voted 74-12 Tuesday to require voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot, easily clearing the two-thirds vote needed to advance. The measure now heads to the majority-GOP Senate.

As Enrollment Deadline Arrives, Two Arkansas Mothers Ambivalent About Affordable Care Act

By editor 22 hours ago

  

Renee Green stays home with her 7-year-old disabled son, Adam, who has seizures throughout the day and cannot communicate or eat. She recently quit her job in human resources to care for Adam full time using coverage obtained through the Affordable Care Act.

Arkansas House Panel Backs Requiring Concealed Guns On Campuses

By 22 hours ago
Rep. Charlie Collins
Jacob Kuaffman / KUAR News

An Arkansas House panel has advanced a proposal requiring colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus, despite complaints from school administrators and police.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday endorsed by a 12-5 vote the proposal to require public colleges and universities to allow faculty and staff to carry the concealed weapons. A 2013 law leaves the decision up to the schools, but so far none have opted to allow guns. The proposal now heads to the House for a vote.

Universities In Arkansas Seek Clarification On Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

By Jan 31, 2017

The president of the University of Arkansas System, Donald Bobbitt, says he is working with schools to gather information on the effect of President Trump's order on immigration.

Standing Rock Style Protest Planned For Diamond Pipeline

By Jan 31, 2017
Members of the Ponca Nation and others (2015).
YouTube

Tribal representatives and environmentalists are promising an encampment similar to the ongoing protest against the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota to oppose the Diamond Pipeline planned from Oklahoma through Arkansas to Tennessee.

Mekasi Camp Horinek of the Ponca Nation and the Bold Oklahoma protest group said Monday there "definitely" will be an encampment in Oklahoma, but declined to say where or when.

Critics of the project say the pipeline threatens the environment, rivers and Indian burial grounds.

Arkansas Food Stamp Junk Food Ban Advances Despite GOP Split

By Jan 30, 2017
State Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Perryville). File photo 2015.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

Pending an unprecedented federal approval, the Arkansas House advanced a restriction on food stamps, or SNAP, that would be the first in the nation to ban the purchase of junk food. In what was an unusually close vote for the chamber, 55-39, state Representative Mary Bentley of Perryville pushed through her bill.

Restructuring Of Arkansas Higher Education Funding Heads To Senate

By Jan 30, 2017
Rep. Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle) and Arkansas Department of Higher Education Director Maria Markham at a committee hearing. File photo 2017.
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

A bill to restructure how Arkansas’s higher education funding is determined is advancing to the state Senate. The switch from enrollment-based funding to productivity-based funding comes at the direction of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office. State Representative Mark Lowery, a Republican from Maumelle, carried the bill on the House floor Monday.

Arkansas House Enhances Penalties For Targeting Law Enforcement, First Responders

By Jan 30, 2017
State Rep. Dwight Tosh (R-Jonesboro).

The Arkansas House overwhelmingly passed a measure to enhance penalties for those who target law enforcement or first responders in a crime. State Representative Dwight Tosh, a retired state police officer from Jonesboro, indirectly referenced Blue Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, and targeted shootings throughout the nation last year.

Central Arkansas Congressman French Hill Backs Trump's Refugee Order - And Changes

By Jan 30, 2017
U.S. Representative French Hill (R-2nd District). File photo.
facebook.com

U.S. Representative French Hill (R-2nd District) is the latest member of Arkansas's House delegation to back President Trump's refugee order while calling for peeling back restrictions on green card holders and others. Hill issued a statement on Monday afternoon.

Pages

Gov. Hutchinson: Refugee Ban Wasn't Sufficiently Vetted

Governor Asa Hutchinson thinks the order could easily have been framed as a simple security measure instead of a dramatic test of who we are as a nation.

