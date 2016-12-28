Arkansas Surgeon General Joe Thompson
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR News

NPR Glances At Arkansas For ACA & Medicaid Expansion's Future

In Arkansas lawmakers and health officials have been exploring the outer limits of Medicaid expansion for several years now, typically pushing for more restrictions on the insurance program for low-income residents made possible by the Affordable Care Act. And under a Donald J. Trump presidency, some conservatives are eager to push the parameters of coverage to require more from low-income beneficiaries. This morning NPR took a look at Indiana's and Arkansas's alterations of Medicaid expansion.

Read More
Gary Eugene Holmes Acen King
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

Arkansas Man Arraigned In Road Rage Killing Of 3-year-old

From Delay To Action: The Supreme Court To Take A Conservative Turn In 2017

Governor's Radio Column: Looking Back On 2016

By KUAR staff 16 hours ago

The following is a transcript of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's last radio column of 2016:

  In 1902, Winston Churchill was interviewed for an article in the newspaper. When asked what qualities a politician required, Churchill humorously responded, “The ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month, and next year – and then to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn’t happen.”

Little Rock Police Remove Teens Before Mall Fights Erupt

By Dec 28, 2016

A Little Rock Police spokesman says dozens of teenagers were asked to leave Park Plaza Mall on Monday night in an incident mirrored at several shopping centers nationwide.

Lt. Steve McClanahan says police dispatch received a tip that a shooting might occur at the mall in midtown Little Rock between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and all officers on duty were alerted. He says a second false report of an active shooting came in at about 5:45 p.m.

Mississippi Man Shot In Standoff With Arkansas Police

By Dec 26, 2016

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot during a standoff with Arkansas police on Christmas Day.

An Arkansas State Police spokeswoman says that 33-year-old Joseph Garcia of Collinsville, Mississippi, died in the shooting Sunday near Batesville, about 75 miles northeast of Little Rock.

According to state police, an Independence County Sheriff's Office deputy encountered Garcia at about 7:25 a.m. Sunday and Garcia reportedly said he was armed and he refused to comply with the deputy's orders.

Same-Sex Parental Birth Registration A Constitutuional Right, But Not in Arkansas

By Dec 23, 2016

The Arkansas Supreme Court in early December denied same-sex couples the right to list both parents' names on birth certificates, without a court order. So why does this legal fight over equal access to birth certificates even matter?

Suspect Arrested In Little Rock Road Rage Killing Of 3-Year-Old Boy

By Dec 23, 2016
Gary Eugene Holmes Acen King
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

The U.S. Marshals Service says a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Little Rock during what police described as a road-rage incident. 

UAPB Announces Plans To Go Solar And Cut Energy Costs

By Dec 22, 2016
UAPB
toursbyjoshwhitehead.blogspot.com

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has signed a $19.3 million deal with a construction firm to design and complete the state’s first energy conservation project to meet a 2009 legislative dictate to reduce energy costs on Arkansas college campuses by 30%.

Indianapolis, Ind.-based Performance Services, which has similar projects at secondary schools and colleges across the U.S., has been contracted to do the work at UAPB through the Arkansas Energy Performance Contracting (AEPC) Program, which is part of the state’s Arkansas Energy Office.

Arkansas Population Grows By More Than 10,000 In 2015, Nearing 3 Million

By Dec 22, 2016
census population

The number of Arkansas residents increased by 10,395 people in the last year as new births and native and foreign-born migrants moving to the Natural State grew the population base to nearly 3 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s estimates released Tuesday.

Commission Says Arkansas Will Begin With Five Medical Marijuana Cultivators

By Dec 21, 2016
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission
Brian Chilson / Arkansas Times

The state initially will grant licenses to five marijuana cultivation facilities, one for each of its five public health regions, the newly formed Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission decided Tuesday.

The vote was the first step taken by the commission to move the state closer to allowing certain patients access to the drug.

Experimental 1960s Ozarks Nuclear Energy Reactor To Be Razed

By Dec 21, 2016

The historic Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor, referred to as SEFOR, located 20 miles southwest of Fayetteville, Arkansas will finally be dismantled, and some nearby residents are wondering what might leak out.

Governor Lays Out Priorities For 2017 Arkansas Legislative Session

By Dec 20, 2016
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Jacob Kuaffman / KUAR News

Arkansas' governor says that during the 2017 legislative session he wants lawmakers to concentrate on topics dealing with his three "Es" - economic development, education and efficiency within state government.

At the state Capitol on Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he wanted legislators to "capture the essence" of what his priorities would be during next year's session, which starts Jan. 9. He noted legislators will likely have their own ideas, too, particularly alternate tax plans and on social issues like abortion or gay rights.

Pages

Upcoming Fundraiser

Save the Date

Join us for Block, Beer and Bourbon on Thursday, January 19. Tickets now on sale, and we hope to see you there!

More Info

Stay Connected

Connect with us on Facebook!

Follow Us on Twitter!

E-News Sign Up

Receive e-newsletters about public radio stuff.

Sign Up

Vehicle Donation

When you donate a vehicle to benefit public radio, you are turning your car into financial support for the community programming you trust and rely on.

More

Ways To Say Happy Holidays

Year End Giving

A donation to your non-profit public radio stations in honor or memory of a loved one can be made easily online. You can add a personalized message and print the honor card immediately.

Give Now

KUAR Shop

Every purchase supports programming!

Shop Now

Classical Music: Our Sister Station

KLRE Classical 90.5

Classical music 24-7. Tune in or listen online.

SCHEDULE AND PLAYLISTS

Podcast

Week In Review Podcast

Every Friday, journalists from the KUAR news team review the week's news. Listen here on our website or in the NPR One app.

Learn More