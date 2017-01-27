This week, on KUAR’s Week In Review Podcast:

- The governor signs into law a ban on a commonly-used second trimester abortion procedure.

- Arkansas’s primary may be moving back to May and a few wrenches are thrown in the works of the state’s nascent medical marijuana program.

- Voter ID, Higher Education funding changes, and the governor’s tax cuts advance in week three of the legislative session.

- Arkansas officials are taking in week one of a Donald Trump presidency. What they have to say on trade, pipelines and immigration.