NPR Glances At Arkansas For ACA & Medicaid Expansion's Future
In Arkansas lawmakers and health officials have been exploring the outer limits of Medicaid expansion for several years now, typically pushing for more restrictions on the insurance program for low-income residents made possible by the Affordable Care Act. And under a Donald J. Trump presidency, some conservatives are eager to push the parameters of coverage to require more from low-income beneficiaries. This morning NPR took a look at Indiana's and Arkansas's alterations of Medicaid expansion.