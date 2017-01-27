Week In Review Podcast: Abortion, Voter ID, Trump's First Week & More

By Jan 27, 2017
KUAR Week-In-Review Podcast.

This week, on KUAR’s Week In Review Podcast:

- The governor signs into law a ban on a commonly-used second trimester abortion procedure.

- Arkansas’s primary may be moving back to May and a few wrenches are thrown in the works of the state’s nascent medical marijuana program.

- Voter ID, Higher Education funding changes, and the governor’s tax cuts advance in week three of the legislative session.

- Arkansas officials are taking in week one of a Donald Trump presidency. What they have to say on trade, pipelines and immigration.

Former Trojan Headed To NBA's Minor League After European Tour

By Jan 27, 2017
Former UALR Trojan Josh Hagins is headed to the NBA's Developmental League.
Little Rock Trojans

A former Little Rock Trojans basketball player is headed to the NBA's equivalent of the minor leagues. Josh Hagins rose to some acclaim during last year's NCAA Tournament. The guard hit a last minute, deep range three-pointer to send the Trojans to overtime against Purdue. The team went on to pull off its first March Madness win in decades.

Hutchinson: Trump’s Protectionism A Concern; Opposes School Choice Bill

By Jan 27, 2017
Governor Asa Hutchinson radio address
Office of the Governor

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is concerned about how President Donald Trump’s trade protectionist talk could affect Arkansas’ economy. He also opposes a bill creating education savings accounts from tax-deductible donations because a fiscal impact statement shows it would cost the state budget $10 million in its first year.

During a Thursday (Jan. 26) press availability in his office, Hutchinson was asked about the impact of President Trump’s presidency on global trade following the announcement that Mexico’s president has cancelled a meeting between the two world leaders.

Arkansas Ban On Second Trimester Abortion Procedure Signed By Governor

By Jan 27, 2017
State Rep. Andy Mayberry (R-Hensley) watching from the Senate public gallery as his bill is debated.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

A bill to restrict a common form of second trimester abortions in Arkansas is now law. Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the measure banning a procedure known as dilation and evacuation (D&E). According to the state Department of Health, it was the only procedure used for 18% of abortions performed in the 12th week of pregnancy or later in 2015. 

Arkansas Set To Exit SEC Primary After Senate Defeat, Second Try Promised

By Jan 27, 2017
State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) presenting his bill on the Senate floor.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

An effort to keep Arkansas’s election primary in early March rather than late May faced a bi-partisan defeat in the state Senate. A bill to keep the earlier date, part of a so-called SEC Primary, was shot down on Thursday but its sponsor plans to bring it back up next week.

Senator Garry Stubblefield, a Republican from Branch in northwest Arkansas, argued the earlier date made the state more relevant in the 2016 presidential election.

Board Adopts Draft Medical Marijuana Health Regs, Doctors Ask If Refusing To Write Such Scripts OK

By Jan 26, 2017

Several medical doctors today hinted that they would not prescribe medical marijuana to patients even when such treatment is available because its risks and benefits are scientifically unproven.

Still, the Arkansas Board of Health unanimously (with one abstention and a few absences) approved the health department's draft rules and regulations for medical marijuana. It now begins a phase of adoption that includes public hearings. 

Arkansas Panel Advances Tax Break For Retired Veterans

By Jan 26, 2017

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee has approved a bill extending tax relief to military veterans who retire in Arkansas.

Despite concerns about new taxes on digital downloads and changes in the tax on soft drinks and candy, the panel advanced the $13 million tax cut on a voice vote.

The bill initially took away a mobile home sales exemption to cover the cost of the tax cut. A new version of the bill ends a sales tax exemption on digital products and computer software delivered electronically.

New Voter ID Bill Advances Out Of Arkansas House Panel

By Jan 25, 2017
Chris Hickey / KUAR News

A revamped effort to establish a voter identification requirement in Arkansas is making headway in the state Legislature.

Republican Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle is the sponsor of HB1047, which would amend the Arkansas Constitution and require voters to show photo identification at the polls. It’s the second attempt to bring a voter ID statute to the state.

University of Arkansas Hosts Open Nuke

By Jan 25, 2017

In the autumn of 1965, on a 640-acre parcel near the tiny Ozarks community of Strickler, ground was broken on a secret nuclear fission energy test reactor operated by the Atomic Energy Commission and a consortium of 17 southern electric utilities.

After just four years, the Southwest Experimental Fast Oxide Reactor went dark. It was acquired a few years later by the big university up the road 20 miles—totally decommissioned. University scientists hoped to use it for nuclear research, but the program failed to launch. The site remained sealed. Now the U.S. Department of Energy has offered money to help tear it down.

But first media — as well as hundreds of curious locals — were briefly allowed inside.

Proposed Arkansas Satan Monument Advances To Public Hearing

By Jan 25, 2017
A statue of Baphomet as a goat-headed figure flanked by two children could appear alongside the 10 Commandments at the state Capitol.
KFOR

A proposal to erect a satanic monument on the Arkansas state Capitol grounds has advanced to a public hearing.

A subcommittee of the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Wednesday cleared the proposal by the Satanic Temple to build a Baphomet statue. A date has not been set for the public hearing, but a spokeswoman said it'll likely be held after this year's legislative session.

