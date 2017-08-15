$150 Million Awarded In 1998 Arkansas School Shooting Lawsuit

A judge in northeast Arkansas has awarded $150 million in a civil lawsuit to the families of five people who were fatally shot outside an Arkansas school in 1998.

The families' attorney, Bobby McDaniel, says they probably won't ever see the money, but hopes the Monday ruling will prevent Andrew Golden and Mitchell Johnson from profiting from the shooting.

Golden and Johnson set off a fire alarm at Westside Middle School in Jonesboro and shot at people as they evacuated the school.

Twelve-year-olds Paige Herring and Stephanie Johnson and 11-year-olds Brittney Varner and Natalie Brooks were killed, along with teacher Shannon Wright.

Golden and Johnson were 11 and 13 when the shooting happened, and were expected to stay imprisoned until the age of 21 according to Arkansas law at the time.