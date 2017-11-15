AG Leslie Rutledge Talks About Republican Attorneys General Association Post Virginia Elections

Credit Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is now in charge of the Republican Attorneys General Association's campaign efforts. Rutledge says Democratic gains in Virginia and elsewhere earlier this month don't spell trouble for the 30 Republican attorneys general candidates RAGA plans to back in 2018.

"We are evaluating the Virginia race and seeing what we need to do," said Rutledge. "What we saw in Virginia is that Virginia is a dark blue state. The vote turnout in northern Virginia, which is where most of the folks who traditionally over the last eight years have worked in government have moved to, it's a very, very dark blue area. Fairfax County, Loudoun County, those places in northern Virginia are just dark blue and they tuned out the vote. But I don't think it's indicative of what we're going to see in 2018."

