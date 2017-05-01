Amongst Criticism Over Lack of Availability, Tesla Opens Supercharger Station In Arkansas

A high-powered charging station for Tesla electric cars is under construction in Little Rock.

It's meant to fill a large gap in the company's network of Supercharger stations around the country.

Teresa Hendrix, the general manager of the Outlets of Little Rock where the charging station will be housed, says it will finally enable routes through Arkansas.

"They are under construction currently, and we expect to be operational within the next few weeks. Tesla approached us because there is no other outlet in the state of Arkansas for this and now this will connect Texarkana and Memphis," said Hendrix.

The electric car manufacturer has been criticized for both the lack of availably of supercharger stations in some areas and, in other parts of country, long wait times at stations due to overcrowding. The company says it hopes to double the number of stations this year as it rolls out its more affordable model of electric car.

Arkansas currently has 435 electric vehicles registered and 16, 289 hybrids, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.