Arkansas Attorney General Picked To Lead National Republican AG Campaign Arm

Arkansas’s Attorney General is the new chair of the Republican Attorneys General Association. The organization primarily focuses on raising election funds for Republican incumbents.

In addition to trying to fulfill the obligations of serving as this state’s attorney general, Leslie Rutledge has agreed to take on the task of leading a major national campaign fundraising organization. The Republican Attorneys General Association has raised $14 million so far this year to help elect Republicans as attorney general.

Rutledge says she’ll target 30 races across the country in the 2018 election cycle. The association was the top donor in a failed GOP bid for Virginia’s AG post in an election last week.

In a statement Rutledge said electing Republican AG’s “ensures that the federal government will roll back burdensome regulations.” She has previously worked with the National Republican Congressional Committee and the Republican National Committee. 

