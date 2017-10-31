Arkansas Congressmen Stay Silent On Mueller-Russia-Trump Team Indictments

What are Arkansas's congressman saying about indictments related to Russia and the Trump campaign? Take a listen.

The former campaign manager to Donald Trump is charged with conspiracy against the United States – and so far Arkansas backers of the President are staying out of it.

What do Arkansas’s elected officials think of a list of indictments against Paul Manafort, or George Papadopolous pleading guilty to lying to the FBI related to dealings with Russia? At at this point there’s nearly total silence from Arkansas’s all-Republican Congressional delegation – all of whom back President Trump.

Their Twitter feeds on Monday didn't touch on what is the biggest news in America right now. Only U.S. Representative Steve Womack’s office has so far given comment to KUAR. His office pointed to a May 17th press release. It was issued when Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel.

At that time, as is the case now, Womack said, “Given the number and severity of the claims that have arisen – and the fact that these claims are coming from anonymous sources and the media, it’s important the American people now get the facts from an independent investigation. They deserve the truth. I have the utmost confidence in former director Mueller’s ability to lead an independent investigation and give the people what they deserve – the truth.”

As for assessing the indictments? Arkansas Trump supporters in office are so far staying out of it. U. S. Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman have not issued a comment. U.S. Representatives Rick Crawford (1st District), French Hill (2nd district), and Bruce Westerman (4th District) have not commented.