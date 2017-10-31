Arkansas Congressmen Stay Silent On Mueller-Russia-Trump Team Indictments

By 1 hour ago

The former campaign manager to Donald Trump is charged with conspiracy against the United States – and so far Arkansas backers of the President are staying out of it. 

What do Arkansas’s elected officials think of a list of indictments against Paul Manafort, or George Papadopolous pleading guilty to lying to the FBI related to dealings with Russia? At at this point there’s nearly total silence from Arkansas’s all-Republican Congressional delegation – all of whom back President Trump.

Their Twitter feeds on Monday didn't touch on what is the biggest news in America right now. Only U.S. Representative Steve Womack’s office has so far given comment to KUAR. His office pointed to a May 17th press release. It was issued when Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel.

At that time, as is the case now, Womack said, “Given the number and severity of the claims that have arisen – and the fact that these claims are coming from anonymous sources and the media, it’s important the American people now get the facts from an independent investigation.  They deserve the truth.  I have the utmost confidence in former director Mueller’s ability to lead an independent investigation and give the people what they deserve – the truth.”

As for assessing the indictments? Arkansas Trump supporters in office are so far staying out of it. U. S. Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman have not issued a comment. U.S. Representatives Rick Crawford (1st District), French Hill (2nd district), and Bruce Westerman (4th District) have not commented.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Congressional Delegation

Related Content

President Trump Appoints Arkansas State Senator To Southern Energy Position

By Oct 26, 2017
Assistant Pro Tempore 1st District Senator Eddie Joe Williams (R-Cabot).
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

President Donald Trump has appointed an Arkansas state Senator as the federal representative on the Southern States Energy Board. Eddie Joe Williams says he’ll be sworn into the new post in 30 to 45 days, and in the meantime he’ll resign as state Senator.

He’s held an elected office of kind or another in the Cabot area since the early 2000’s. He was elected to the Senate in 2010. A special election will have to be called to fill out the remainder of his term.

Arkansas's Political Reactions To Trump's DACA Order

By Sep 5, 2017
Tom Cotton
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

Some of Arkansas’s top elected officials – all Republicans – are generally supportive of President Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program in six months barring Congressional action. Meanwhile the state’s Democrats are offering a full rebuke and condemning attempts to use DACA beneficiaries as a political football for broader immigration policy changes.

Arkansas Democrats Chair Slams U.S. Senators' Vote Against Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Rule

By Oct 26, 2017
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R) voting on the Senate floor wearing a tuxedo.

Arkansas’s two U.S. Senators - Republicans Tom Cotton and John Boozman – joined the slimmest of majorities this week to strike down a new rule that would have allowed consumers to band together in class-action lawsuits against credit card companies and banks. It’s a blow to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created after the 2009 financial crisis.

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Michael John Gray discusses the vote with KUAR’s Jacob Kauffman in the interview posted above.

Congressman French Hill Readies For FEMA & Tax Cuts In September

By Aug 31, 2017
U.S. Rep. French Hill after giving remarks at the Governor's Mansion to the Political Animals Club in 2014, prior to his election.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

U.S. Representative French Hill put veterans at the forefront of his remarks on Wednesday to constituents at the Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock. The Republican lawmaker’s comments after the meeting of the Political Animals Club - on FEMA and the President’s tax plan - painted a busy picture for when Congress returns to Washington D.C. next month.

U.S. Senator John Boozman Recovering From Heart Surgery

By Aug 16, 2017
U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R) at Little Rock's VA Hospital
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

U.S. Senator John Boozman is recovering from a successful follow-up procedure to a 2014 heart surgery. Boozman's office says he'll be back to work when the Senate reconvenes in September.

The 66-year-old underwent the procedure at a Washington D.C. area hospital on Tuesday. Boozman staff say it was "recommended by doctors who have been monitoring his aorta since a tear in it was surgically repaired in 2014."