Arkansas Democrats' Dinner Renamed To Honor Former President Bill Clinton

The Arkansas Democratic Party has renamed its annual fundraising dinner to honor former President Bill Clinton after the names of Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson were stripped from the event.

The party on Wednesday announced that the annual event formerly known as the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner would now be named after the 42nd president and former Arkansas governor.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to headline the newly named Clinton Dinner on July 22 in Little Rock.

The party last year joined several other state parties that distanced themselves from Jefferson and Jackson over concerns about their slave ownership.

Clinton headlined the final fundraiser held under the Jefferson-Jackson name last year.