Arkansas Executes 4th Inmate In 8 Days

Arkansas has carried out its final execution for the month of April.

Eight death row inmates were scheduled to die in less than two weeks in Arkansas in four double executions. Ultimately, four inmates were executed, including one double execution.

Death row inmate Kenneth Williams, 38, was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m. The lethal injection began at 10:52 p.m.

Williams' execution, which had been scheduled for 7 p.m., was on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court reviewed legal challenges. It ultimately denied all claims.

A prison spokesman said Williams shook for approximately 10 seconds about three minutes into the lethal injection.

However, Kelly Kissel of the Associated Press says Williams was, "coughing, convulsing, lurching, jerking" for more than 20 seconds with sound audible through glass, even with the microphone turned off. The state turns off the microphone in the death chamber after the inmate is allowed to make a final statement, so witnesses can not hear the execution through it.

A spokesman for the governor said the shaking is a "known involuntary muscular reaction" to midazolam, the controversial sedative given as the first drug in the lethal injection process. Concerns over midazolam have focused on whether the drug, which is used in minor surgical procedures, can adequately render an inmate unconscious.

Midazolam has been linked to botched executions where the inmate wakes up while receiving the subsequent two drugs including potassium choloride, which is known for being excruciatingly painful and is often referred to as "liquid fire" by members of the medical community. Justice Sonia Sotomayor called it "the chemical equivalent of being burned at the stake."

But the governor's office once again praised the Arkansas Department of Correction, saying it carried out the executions smoothly. The victim's family echoed that sentiment, and thanked the governor and the Department for "flawlessly carrying out" the execution.

In his final statement from the death chamber, Williams said, "I extend my sincerest of apologies to the families I have senselessly wronged and deprived of their loved ones... I was more than wrong. The crimes I perpetrated against you all was senseless, extremely hurtful and inexcusable."

Williams was convicted of the 1998 killing of a 19-year-old University of Pine Bluff cheerleader, Dominique Heard, for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. While interned at the Arkansas Department Correction's Cummins Unit, he escaped on a prison vehicle's hog slop container.

During his escape, Williams killed a nearby resident, Cecil Oren, who happened to be a former assistant warden in the prison system. Williams stole Oren's vehicle and drove across the state line into southern Missouri, where he led law enforcement officers in a high speed chase, which resulted in a collision that led to the death of another motorist.

Williams was convicted and sentenced to death in the capital murder of Oren.

His attorneys argued he was at high risk for a painful death from the three-drug lethal injection cocktail due to sickle cell trait, Lupus and organic brain damage.

They also said Williams has a low I.Q. of 70 and should not be eligible for the death penalty.

Department of Correction spokesman Soloman Graves said Williams' last dinner consisted of two pieces of fried chicken, sweet rice, barbecue beans, a kernel of corn, stewed seasoned tomatoes, and four slices of bread.

The media witnesses for the execution were Knowles Adkisson of the Pine Bluff Commercial, Donna Terrell of KLRT Fox 16, and Kelly Kissel of the Associated Press.

Journalist Releases Williams' Last Words

​Arkansas freelance journalist Deborah Robinson released what she said were the final writings of Kenneth Williams. She said they were sent to her by Williams at 2:30 p.m. and that she had been communicating with Williams since 2015.

Included is the following passage she says Williams wrote in his final days. It is copied directly from her website:

"Will you have any last words?" This was the question asked of me by Director Wendy Kelly of the Arkansas Department of Correction while her staff members checked my veins searching for the best place to inject a lethal injection needle into my arm, during my upcoming scheduled April 27th execution. They found it difficult locating a vein in my arm. The old veins where loyal to me; discerning they meant me harm. I have those small hard to see veins.

She asked me, "Would you mind signing a medical consent form authorizing a medical staff to place a stent in your arm in advance of your scheduled execution?" This of course would be so they could more easily inject the poison into my veins leading to my death. I thought to myself, 'what kind of crazy question is this? You want my assistance by signing that form!' I chuckled at the mere idea.

"I’m not sure how to answer that," I said. Although I knew exactly how to answer her. I was basically told it would happen one way or another. Later I would find out they would go so far as to cut your risk to find a vein if they had too. At that moment, I decided if it came down to it, I would sign that form.

Governor and Attorney General Release Statements

"The long path of justice ended tonight and Arkansans can reflect on the last two weeks with confidence that our system of laws in this state has worked," said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson in a statement he released shortly after tonight's execution, the last lethal injection scheduled for this month.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, "Tonight the rule of law was upheld as the family of Cecil Boren saw justice done. On October 3, 1999, Cecil was simply going about his daily life at his home near the Cummins Prison Unit when he was shot and killed by an escapee who was serving life imprisonment without parole for capital murder. I pray this lawful execution will bring closure and peace to the Boren family."