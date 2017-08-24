Arkansas Has Nation's Second-Highest Rate Of Opioid Prescriptions

By 55 minutes ago

Data From Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on 2016 Opioid Prescribing Rates

The latest numbers from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show Arkansas had the second-highest opioid prescribing rate in the nation in 2016, after Alabama. There are enough painkiller prescriptions being filled for every Arkansan to have a full bottle.

The rates reflect the number of initial and refill prescriptions dispensed per 100 people at retail (non-hospital) pharmacies, which represent 88% of prescriptions in the United States. For Arkansas, the rate is around 114.

The CDC also used retail pharmacy receipts from 2015 to look at county-level prescribing rates. the figures accounted for differences in drug type and strength.

The heaviest prescribing counties are Sebastian, Crawford, and Boone with a rate more than two and half times the national average.

While prescribing rates in central Arkansas counties like Pulaski, Saline, Faulkner, and Lonoke have been stable or have decreased, they are still above than the national average as well.

Tags: 
Arkansas Healthcare

Related Content

Could Expanding The Role Of Nurses Reduce Pregnancy-Related Deaths In Arkansas?

By Aug 8, 2017
CDC, National Vital Statistics System

The politics of public health will be at play as Arkansas moves forward with studying pregnancy-related deaths.

Arkansas has the third-highest rate of women who die during pregnancy or delivery, according to the United Health Foundation. This has prompted a study into the matter.

Arkansas Governor Expects 'Slower and More Thoughtful' Process On Healthcare Moving Forward

By Aug 4, 2017
Governor Asa Hutchinson
Karen Tricot Steward / KUAR News

After being called to the White House earlier this week to discuss healthcare, Governor Asa Hutchinson says the Trump administration appears to be reaching out in a broader way for input on the future of the nation's healthcare system.

"There's going to be a slower and more thoughtful process coming up. What we saw in the Senate last week was a bill that did not go through the committee process and did not have hearings. It was limited and it failed to pass. And so now I hope that you will see... broad coalitions come together," Hutchinson tells KUAR News.