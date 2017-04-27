Arkansas Inmate Receives Communion For Last Meal As Appeals Turned Down

A prison spokesman says an Arkansas inmate scheduled to be the fourth executed in a week opted to receive communion instead of a traditional last meal. Kenneth Williams is scheduled for execution at 7 p.m. Thursday unless a court steps in.

Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves says that Williams received communion from his spiritual adviser. Williams was also served a regular prison meal that included fried chicken, beans, rice, corn, tomatoes, cinnamon rolls, two cookies, four slices of bread and punch.

Last week, condemned inmate Ledell Lee also chose to receive communion instead of a last meal.

Earlier in the day appeals were rejected by state and federal courts.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned down several requests from Williams, as did the Arkansas Supreme Court. His attorneys had argued that Williams is intellectually disabled and ineligible for execution, and that there was misconduct and bias among the jury in his trial.

Williams was sentenced to death for the killing of a former deputy prison warden following an escape. Williams broke out less than three weeks into a life term for killing a college cheerleader.