Arkansas Lawmaker Says Nazis & KKK Akin To Black Lives Matter

While Arkansas's U.S. Senators have roundly condemned white nationalists that rallied and rioted in Virginia this weekend, some members of the Arkansas Legislature are equivocating Nazis and Ku Klux Klansmen with Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ activists.

On Wednesday morning State Representative Bob Ballinger tweeted:

The Republican out of Hindsville in Madison County was hardly alone in his sentiment. His colleague in the upper chamber, Senator Jason Rapert chimed in earlier in the week on Facebook.

Prior to that the Republican from Bigelow made a direct comparison between Nazis and those supporting equal rights for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender, and queer individuals. Rapert, on Facebook, was referencing a case with a florist and not Charlottesville.

"The LGBT activists who behave as Nazis are trying to ruin anyone who "disagrees" with them - even grandmothers. Simply believing in the Bible is offensive to these activists. They can't stand it if you disagree. They demand full compliance with their diminished morality. They clearly behave just like the "brown shirts" and "SS" troops that Nazis used to destroy Jews and anyone who disagreed with the Nazi ideology."

The Republican Party in Arkansas, which controls super majorities in both legislative chambers, certainly has a range of responses. They appear to mirror fault lines revealed during last session's debate over ending the dual Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King, Jr. state holiday.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren helped lead the charge on that issue and tangentially commented on Charlottesville on Wednesday. Hendren and Democratic State Senator Joyce Elliott had wanted the Legislature to consider how to improve race relations.