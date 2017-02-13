Arkansas Lawmakers OK 'Gold Star Family' Monument At Capitol

Arkansas lawmakers have given their final approval for a monument at the state Capitol in honor of families who have lost loved ones serving in the armed forces.

The House on Monday voted 96-0 for what's called the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument on the state Capitol grounds. The bill has passed the Senate and now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's desk.

The design and placement of the proposed monument is pending before the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission.

The proposal was approved as lawmakers are considering another measure that would require legislative approval before the commission could take up any Capitol monument ideas. The commission can currently consider proposals and make recommendations, but legislative approval is required before a monument can be built.