Arkansas Man Charged In Unite The Right Beating Of Black Man Extradited To Virginia

By 2 hours ago

Jacob Scott Goodwin
Credit Lonoke County Sheriff's Office

An Arkansas man charged in the beating of a black man at the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville has been extradited from Lonoke County jail to Virginia. 22-year old Jacob Scott Goodwin of Ward is charged with maliciously wounding DeAndre Harris along with two other men in a parking garage. Harris himself was also charged with assault.

Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley says they’ve been holding Goodwin since October 10th.

“For whatever reason he wanted to fight extradition. That means he was stuck here longer” said Staley. “He was picked up just this morning.”

Video of the beating in Charlottesville appears to show Goodwin wearing a military helmet, wielding a shield as a weapon, and kicking Harris on the ground. Harris suffered a spinal injury and sustained injuries to his head requiring 10 stitches.

Jason Robb, a relative of the Harrison-based Ku Klux Klan head Thomas Robb, is representing Goodwin. They’re contesting charges. White nationalists marching in Tennessee’s White Lives Matter rally earlier this month raised funds for Goodwin’s legal defense.

Goodwin’s mother, Tamera, told the Washington Post it is her son in the video but says her son denies kicking Harris. In the video Goodwin sports two pins, one with the number 88 which is code for Heil Hitler and the other is the logo of the Traditionalist Worker Party.

Goodwin’s had a number of visitors while in Lonoke County jail. An NBC News crew reportedly interviewed him and his mother. Long-time Arkansas Neo-Nazi Billy Roper claims Goodwin recruited two prospective members to his new SheildWall Network while behind bars. Roper says on his blog he visited with Goodwin twice during his time at the detention center.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Civil Rights

Related Content

Racial Discord In U.S. Marks 60th Anniversary Of Central High School Desegregation

By Sep 27, 2017
Bill Clinton Little Rock Nine
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / Arkansas Public media

The surviving members of the Little Rock Nine and former President Bill Clinton marked the 60th anniversary of the desegregation of Central High School on Monday. The ceremony was replete with jabs at how far is left to go to achieve progress in the era of President Donald Trump and a state-controlled school district.

ACLU of Arkansas Investigating Claims of Forced Labor Camps Disguised As Rehabilitation Centers

By Oct 20, 2017
Example of someone holding a chicken by its feet in a processing plant.
Image via U.S. Department of Defense

The ACLU of Arkansas is investigating claims that an organization in Oklahoma known as Christian Alcoholics and Addicts In Recover (CAAIR) "is operating forced labor camps disguised as rehabilitation centers", according to a press release.

Exhibit Touts Hoxie’s End Of School Segregation Two Years Before Central High

By Sep 29, 2017
Hoxie Schools
Arkansas Secretary of State

Before the Little Rock Nine desegregated Little Rock’s Central High School in 1957, the northeast Arkansas town of Hoxie had already integrated its schools two years earlier.

In 1955 Hoxie, with a population of 1,855 at the time, gained national attention after its school board moved to end racial segregation. A new historical exhibit is on display at the Arkansas State Capitol, called “Hoxie Right in ‘55” so that the story of that town is not forgotten.

Desegregation, "Re-segregation" And State Control At Center Of Central High Anniversary

By Sep 24, 2017

The anniversary of the desegregation of Central High School in Little Rock has brought national attention to Little Rock and renewed interest in the nine students who made history this month 60 years ago, even as a number of Little Rock residents talk of re-segregation of the school district and the ongoing state control of the city's public schools. 

At a symposium on Saturday, the Little Rock Nine and their families told stories about segregation. Ernest Green’s sister Judy said their parents inspired them to stand up.

In City's School Discrimination Lawsuit, Burden Of Proof Is 'Did They Mean To?'

By Sep 6, 2017

It’s been 60 years since Central High School was forced to desegregate, but a federal lawsuit now claims the Little Rock School District is racially biased when it comes to investing in facilities and programs.

Proving that’s true in fact won’t be enough to win the case, though. The suit's authors will have to prove district officials set out to discriminate.