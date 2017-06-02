Arkansas Mayors Promise To Honor Goals of Paris Climate Accord

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan joined a group of mayors from around the nation to condemn President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

They signed an open letter as part of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda to "adopt, honor and uphold Paris Climate Agreement goals."

In a press release, Mayor Stodola said, "As cities, we will not let the decision stand in the way of us tackling this environmental, economic, and national security issue for our children and grandchildren. We will continue to take action."

The letter from the MNCAA noted, "If the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks."