Arkansas Senator Ends Company's Contract With Rehab Program

The Republican leader of the Arkansas Senate says his company terminated its agreement with a drug rehabilitation program after accusations that workers provided by the nonprofit were unpaid.

Sen. Jim Hendren said his company, Hendren Plastics, terminated the agreement with the Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program following a lawsuit filed in Benton County that accused the program of conspiring with businesses to use the clients as free labor.

The lawsuit is among several filed after nonprofit news outlet Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting published a story exposing the questionable practices of some court-ordered diversion programs.

Hendren said his company had paid $9.25 an hour plus overtime for the employees' work through the program, but said didn't know details of the agreement between the nonprofit and the participants.