Arkansas Supreme Court Seeking 11 Percent Pay Raise For Justices

The Arkansas Supreme Court

Arkansas' highest court is seeking an 11 percent pay raise for its justices, a move the chief justice says is needed to be in line with what other state supreme courts in the country are paid.

Chief Justice Dan Kemp on Tuesday outlined the proposal to the Independent Citizens Commission, which sets salaries for the state's top elected officials.

Under Kemp's proposal, salaries for the six associate justices would rise from $166,500 a year to $184,815. Kemp's pay as chief justice would increase from $180,000 a year to $199,800. The proposal also calls for a 2 percent pay raise for other state judges. The Arkansas Judicial Council proposed a 2 percent raise for all judges, including for the high court.

The commission did not take immediate action on the proposals.

Arkansas Supreme Court

