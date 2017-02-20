Arkansas's Sir Sid Named A Finalist For Basketball Hall of Fame

By 22 minutes ago

Former Arkansas Razorback and five-time NBA all-star Sidney Moncrief is one of 14 finalists for basketball’s hall of fame. El Sid, or Sid the Squid as he was once known, took the Razorbacks to the Final Four in the late 1970s before going on to play for a decade with the Milwaukee Bucks and a season with the Atlanta Hawks. The Milwaukee squad was routinely good but not as good as the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers of that era.

The first-round draft pick would later go on to hold several coaching positions beginning with an unsuccessful stint as the head coach for UA Little Rock during the 1999-2000 season. The time with the Trojans was followed by work with the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA-Developmental League's Forth Worth Flyers, the Golden State Warriors, and eventually Milwaukee. He now works in broadcast in Wisconsin. 

The Hall High school graduate will find out whether or not he makes the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017 on April 3 before the NCAA men's championship game.

Take a trip back to the basketball stylings of the 80s with Sidney Moncrief.

Tags: 
Arkansas Sports

