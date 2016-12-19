Arkansas's Six Electoral College Votes Go To Trump Amidst Shout of "Fascist"

All six members of the Electoral College from Arkansas cast their votes for Donald J. Trump on Monday at the state Capitol. Electors met in the Old Supreme Court room and took oaths, cast ballots, and heard a few anti-Trump outbursts along the way.

Jonathan Barnett, who chaired the state’s slate of electors, said proceedings were markedly different than the last presidential election.

“Four years ago we didn’t have but 25 people in the room, no correspondence, it wasn’t a big deal. Of course, Romney won Arkansas in 2012 so he got all six electoral votes but it was a non-issue because he did lose the Electoral College,” said Barnett after casting his vote.

This year Capitol police estimate about 50 people were gathered in the public gallery. Many of them held signs reading variations of “Send it to the House” or “Russia Stole the Election.” A few shouts of “Nazi,” “fascist,” and “release his tax returns” were hurled from the gallery at the electors. By and large the gallery sat quietly and in total order. The outbursts prompted Republican Secretary of State Mark Martin to make an exclamation of his own.

“Quiet or we’ll have everyone removed from the Supreme Court room except for those people that’s conducting the business,” said Martin.

Suzanne Scherer made the trek from Fayetteville. She said it was her first time to ever visit the state Capitol building but felt it was necessary in the face of a Trump presidency. She shouted, before Martin’s warning, that electors had voted for a “fascist.”

“One of the electors in particular [John Nabholz] said he was going to vote his conscience. I said to myself, how can you vote your conscience for somebody like this man? It’s unconscionable,” said Scherer, “how can you do that?”

Nabholz, a Republican who is part of one of the state’s largest construction firms, gave remarks in advance of casting his vote.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the letter writers,” he said. “Many of the letter writers asked me to protect our Constitution and our Republican. I plan to do so now. Many of the letter writers asked me to follow my conscience. I plan to do so now…I am voting for someone who can change politics as usual and make reforms to the way our government operates.”

Martin’s warning to remove the entire gallery from the public meeting because of the outburst of a few was tempered when it was meted out several minutes later in the proceedings. A woman shouting “homophobe” after the vote was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol police. But the rest of the public was not asked to leave.

Several electors, as well as Secretary Martin, made statements during the proceeding applauding the public for turning out and participating.

Elector Barnett said afterward that he appreciated the showing and the many e-mails he received lobbying him to not vote for Trump but said nothing could’ve un-bound his vote from November’s results.

“I don’t think I could in good faith run as an elector and then go back on my word,” said Barnett. “I personally couldn’t do that and I don’t think anyone in this room today could do that as well.”

Over 60-percent of Arkansas voters gave their support to Trump in the election, over former Arkansas First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Sherer said she never really expected electors to break with the majority of Arkansas voters but she still felt it worthwhile to be heard.

“I want them to know they don’t represent all Arkansans,” she said. “Maybe a lot of Arkansans voted for Trump - but not all of us.”

While several demonstrators called for a popular vote, Barnett said he’s as confident as ever that the Electoral College is the best system.

“It’s the same reason why you have two U.S. Senators from each state,” said Barnett it’s a good method and it keeps a lot of the smaller states…that’s what a lot of the smaller stares were worried about with the founding fathers, was the smaller states would not have a voice. It’s very important to me that the Electoral College continues as is.”