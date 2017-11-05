Arts Scene: Opera in the Ozarks Artistic Director Tom Cockrell

Listen to the Full Program Here.

Artistic Director for Opera in the Ozarks, Tom Cockrell, arrived in Eureka Springs a good month ahead of the first performance on June 23. He is professor of music at the University of Arizona School of Music in Tucson, Ariz., where he is Music Director of the University of Arizona Opera Theatre. He comes well prepared to Arkansas, as do the singers, for the staging, coaching, and polishing to bring the greatest enjoyment for audience and performers. Cockrell spoke with Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson in late April, covering aspects of the always carefully chosen repertoire.