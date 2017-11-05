Arts Scene: "School For Lies" Director Giovanna Sardelli/Chamber Singers Conductor John Erwin

Listen to the Full Program Here.

Molière’s plays, in his lifetime, were always rude and unkind, but his audiences always came back for more. His name, what he said, and how he said it have endured; particularly The Misanthrope, one who hates everyone and everything. Arkansas Repertory Theatre’s next production is the work of one who hates the play, so David Ives has rewritten it under the title The School For Lies. The director, Giovanna Sardelli, also dislikes the play. If playwright and director share the same attitude, why bother with it? Clearly, it is a challenge. So, playwright and director take it on and put it to rights. Sardelli speaks with Arts Scene’s Ann Nicholson about the upcoming production.

In the second half of the program, Ann speaks with John Erwin, director of Arkansas Chamber Singers. For Erwin, poetry is essential. The singers’ 2017-2018 season opened on Oct. 13, and Erwin joined Ann to talk about the titles and texts he has used. As always, explaining the vital importance for him; the words first, then the music.