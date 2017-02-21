Charter School Authorizing Panel Membership Requirements Stripped By Arkansas Senate

By 10 minutes ago

Arkansas Department of Education Building in Little Rock near the state Capitol building.
Credit Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

A bill to open-up membership in the public charter school authorizing panel to anyone in the public – without requirement – sailed through the Arkansas Senate on Monday. Currently the panel that makes recommendations on whether charter schools should open, close, or expand is made up of Department of Education employees.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren said establishing criteria for holding the posts is a burden on the state.

“I don’t think it is good policy for us to over stipulate what qualifications a person should have. If we don’t trust the directors of the departments to pick qualified people then we need to look at why we picked that director of the department. I have confidence in the people to make good hires,” said Hendren.

State Senator Joyce Elliott disagreed with the Republican from Gravette. Elliot, a Democrat from Little Rock, called it “mission creep” to change the make-up of the charter authorizing panel.

“When we put the authorizing panel in place it was to make sure we were putting in place people who understood education and educational policy to just simply give a recommendation to our state board,” said the former educator.

The bill passed 28 to 5 and now heads to the House.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Legislature
Arkansas Education

Related Content

Never Tested Path To U.S. Constitutional Amendments On Same-Sex Marriage And Abortion Falls Short

By 14 hours ago
File photo. State. Senator Jason Rapert (R-Bigelow) with former State Representative Anne Clemmer testifying to a committee in 2013.
Nathan Vandiver / KUAR

A push to call for a convention of the states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution to redefine marriage and abortion rights narrowly failed in the Arkansas Senate. Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows for states to join together to propose amendments. It’s never been used before, but speaking on the floor on Monday state Senator Jason Rapert said it’s the only tool he has left.

Rapert proposed two separate resolutions. The first would redefine marriage as between one man and one woman. The second would say life begins at conception and effectively ban abortion.

Proposal Would Expand Arkansas Campus Carry To Some Students

By 17 hours ago
Arkansas Capitol
Michael Hibblen / KUAR News

A compromise struck between Gov. Asa Hutchinson and lawmakers would expand a plan allowing concealed handguns on college campuses to include some students and visitors, if they undergo training.

Supporters of the campus guns measure, the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Hutchinson's office said Monday they support an amendment to legislation requiring colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns.

School Freedom of Information Act Exemption Clears Senate

By Feb 10, 2017
State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) after his primary move-up bill failed to advance out of committee.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

The public would have less access to information about public schools and colleges under a bill passed by the Arkansas Senate. State Senator Gary Stubblefield, a Republican from Branch in northwest Arkansas, presented his bill on Thursday. He said exempting security information from the Freedom of Information Act is a necessary safeguard in dangerous times.

Governor Signs Bill Changing Arkansas Higher Education Funding

By Feb 8, 2017
Higher Education Funding
Governor's Office

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed into law a bill that links college and university funding to factors such as the number of students who complete their degrees.

Hutchinson on Wednesday signed the bill that requires the state to adopt a "performance-based" model for funding higher education rather than basing the money on enrollment.

Hutchinson has said he'll call for increasing higher education funding by $10 million in 2018 if the plan was approved.

After 25 Years, What's Next For Charter Schools?

By Jun 28, 2016

The major advocacy group for charter schools is meeting this week in Nashville, and there's lots to celebrate.

What began with a single state law in Minnesota has spread to a national movement of nearly 6,800 schools, serving just under 3 million students.

But at its annual meeting, the National National Alliance for Public Charter Schools is also using the moment to call for a fresh look at how these innovative public schools are managed and how they're held accountable.