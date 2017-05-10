Chinese Textile Company To Occupy Forrest City Plant, Hire 800

By 2 hours ago

Yafu Qui, the chairman of Shandong Ruyi, speaks as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other officials from the company observe.
Credit Chris Hickey / KUAR News

A Chinese textile company is planning to open a cotton spinning facility in Forrest City, with the expectation of creating 800 new jobs. Representatives from Shandong Ruyi made the announcement alongside Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday.

The company says it will invest $410 million as it overhauls the abandoned Sanyo television manufacturing plant, which has been vacant for about a decade. Hutchinson signed a memorandum of understanding with the company, based in the Shandong Province in China. The state is offering up to $4 million economic development grants, $4 million in payroll rebates, as well as tax refunds on equipment purchases.

Ruyi Chairman Yafu Qiu said through an interpreter the company hoped to reinvest the incentives.

“As any foreign investors, we get the opportunity to receive whatever incentive available [through] your legislation. We understand that. Also, we maximize all the benefits [for] training to benefit all the local colleagues,” Yafu said.

Ruyi plans to process at least 200,000 tons of cotton every year at the facility, which it plans to start renovating later this year and begin using in mid-2018.

“It takes some time to get there, so you be patient. You've got to remodel the facility, do the hiring, do all the training. But that is the objective and that is the goal over the phases of this project,” Hutchinson said.

Arkansas Economic Development Commission Director Mike Preston said pay for jobs at the facility would start at $15.25 an hour.

Tags: 
Arkansas Business

Related Content

A Grand Opening For Little Rock's Tech Park

By Apr 24, 2017
David Monteith / KUAR

The official grand opening of Little Rock’s Tech Park is scheduled for Monday afternoon. The mission of the facility, located in the heart of downtown Little Rock, is to foster innovation and collaboration among entrepreneurs and established technology companies, and to spur economic growth.

Kevin Zaffaroni, chairman of the board for the Tech Park, says the project is showing success.

Walmart Cuts 300 Jobs In Local Tech Division, Sam’s Club Also Cutting Staff

By Apr 5, 2017

Arkansas-based retail giant Wal-Mart in its re-organization of the Walmart U.S. technology division is eliminating around 300 jobs in the Information Systems Division (ISD).

Insiders said the retailer is laying off about 10% of its ISD workforce over the next few days. The layoffs at ISD in Bentonville began this week and are expected to continue through the month.

Producer Of AETN's "Dream Land": Let's Talk About History

By Mar 31, 2017
AETN / AETN

Trailer for the film:

KUAR’s David Monteith interviewed Tanisha Conway, producer of the film “Dream Land: Little Rock’s West 9th Street.”

DAVID MONTEITH: Give us a preview of the documentary. What is it about West 9th Street that made you want to make a movie about it?

Unemployment Rate Continues To Decrease In Arkansas

By Mar 13, 2017
Arkansas Department of Workforce Services / Arkansas Department of Workforce Services

According to the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, unemployment in the state dropped to 3.8 percent in January, which is a record low. The national unemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

The report released Monday reflects data on jobs and joblessness from January 2016 to January 2017. The sector showing the most growth in Arkansas over the year was "professional-scientific-technical services," which added 2,400 jobs.