Concerns About Future of Little Rock School District Aired At Public Meeting

Conflicting messages of success and dissatisfaction were the predominant themes of a town hall meeting with officials from the Arkansas Department of Education and the Little Rock School District. The optimistic assessments of the state of Little Rock public schools by Superintendent Mike Poore and Education Commissioner Johnny Key contrasted with vocal opposition from the public. Sen. Joyce Elliott was the self-described referee of the event, which she organized along with seven of her Democratic colleagues from the Arkansas State Legislature.

“We missed the ultimate flexibility, and the Little Rock School District was in a position at that time, the schools could have been turned back over," Elliott said. "That did not happen, and we were held under district control knowing a new law was coming into effect.”

The law she’s referring to is Act 930, a newly-enacted piece of legislation that critics say give the Education Commissioner more power over the district. Before the law was enacted, the school board had the right to return to local control at any time. Now, several new criteria must be met before state supervision of the board can end.

Jay Barth is the chair of the Little Rock School Board, and tried to return to local control before the law took effect.

“Ultimately the board decided not to move on my proposal for a return at that point, but there is still a good deal of flexibility as soon as we get these analyses of how well the district is working,” Barth said.

Barth cites an ongoing systems analysis by the Department of Education as progress in gauging the district’s fiscal and academic health. Though he says the state’s takeover of the Little Rock School District wasn’t justified, Barth says state leadership needs to open up conversation when making decisions.

Another effect of Act 930 is the removal of the "academic distress" designation, which is what originally prompted the state takeover. In spite of an over-$41 million loss of desegregation funding over three years, Superintendent Mike Poore said combined assessment scores from grades three through 10 went up.

“So when you think of that type of situation, of $11 million last year $41 million over a three-year span, if you were to look at that in terms of any other public institution, it would certainly change services, it would certainly create some things that would cause uneasiness amongst employees and community," Poore said.

Replacing the distress label is a new tiered system, with schools being placed in one of five categories based on academic need. Poore says this system, along with the systems analysis, will allow the board to make smarter decisions.

“It doesn’t need to be mandates that come down, it needs to be them, our staff looking at what the data represents, where are weaknesses are and our strengths, and then figuring out plans to move forward and eliminating the barriers,” Poore said.

Out of the six original Little Rock schools designated as academically distressed, only one remains under the new law’s level 5 equivalent. Though the numbers look promising, Education Commissioner Johnny Key says there is no timeline for a return to local school board control.

“So when the bar was 49.5 percent combined scores in math and reading, how do you put a timeline on that? You can put a timeline on the steps you take, but how do you know? So what we have under Act 930, that is a more flexible way to address the issue,” Key said.

Along with allegations of mismanagement and lack of transparency, a common concern from the audience was the impact charter schools have on the quality of public schools. Among the audience members was Eric Dailey, the former principal of Capital City Lighthouse Charter School in North Little Rock. He says schools need to work together to bridge the gap of inequality.

“So if we think about competition and school choice, you’ll never get the fulfillment of that if you don’t intentionally partner with traditional district schools," Dailey said. "Otherwise you’re just going to have two systems that are serving very different groups of kids, and that’s not what we want.”

Dailey says that the lack of partnership between his former school and the city school board should serve as an example for Little Rock as it reviews new charter school applications.

“I would caution anyone to think of a charter and traditional public school partnership and what that looks like, because I can’t think of one in Arkansas.”

With a timeline for the school district’s return to local control uncertain, Sen. Elliott says the meeting was a prime example of civic engagement. She just hopes the public’s complaints haven’t fallen on deaf ears.

“We’re holding on to this school district and picking it apart. And then what are we going to do, wait until it’s picked apart to the point that it is not viable, then we will say, now here’s your school district? That’s what it feels like we’re headed toward," Elliott said. "But I have to believe the board tonight at least saw that people do not want this, people want to work for their school district.”