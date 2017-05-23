Corruption Trial Delayed For Ex-Arkansas Lawmaker, More Indictments Expected

The trial of a former Arkansas state senator and two others on corruption charges is being delayed.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a federal judge in Fayetteville on Tuesday postponed the trial of Republican former Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. until Dec. 4. Prosecutors say the investigation continues and more indictments are expected.

The judge also rejected Paris' request that he be tried separately in the case.

The three allegedly took part in a scheme in which prosecutors say Woods directed state money to the college in return for kickbacks.

Each of the three has pleaded not guilty.

Republican former state Rep. Micah Neal pleaded guilty in January to four counts of fraud related to the case.