Daughter & Widow Of Murdered Victim Ask Arkansas Governor To Halt Execution

Updated 2:45 p.m.

Governor Asa Hutchinson has frequently cited victim's families when making the case to resume executions in Arkansas. But on Thursday, hours before the execution of Kenneth Williams, the daughter and widow of one victim asked for a temporary halt.

In a reprieve letter attorneys for Williams say the Parole Board never gave the family of Michael Greenwood notice or an opportunity to speak at a clemency hearing. Greenwood's family say they have forgiven Williams and do not want him executed.

Williams killed Greenwood in a car crash after escaping from prison while serving a life sentence for the murder of University of Arkansas Pine Bluff student Dominique Hurd in 1998. Williams abducted Hurd and a friend. He shot both of them after forcing them to withdraw money from an ATM. The friend survived while Hurd succumbed to her injuries.

Williams also shot do death another man, Cecil Boren before he secured the vehicle he would later crash in Missouri that killed Greenwood. The families of Hurd and Boren have not asked for the execution to be halted.

Greenwood's daughter Kayla said the execution would cause her family "additional suffering." She went on to say it was not an easy decision and not one meant to minimize her pain or that of the families of Williams's other victims.

"By asking you to spare Mr. Williams life we are in no way asking you to ignore the pain felt by the victims of Mr. Williams' other crimes. We know that they are going through but ours is a pain that we have decided not to try and cure by seeking an execution. His execution will not bring my father back or return to us what has been taken, but it will cause additional suffering."

Her mother, Stacey Yaw drew on her faith as a reason to spare William's life.

“On October 4th 1999 I became a widow and a single mother of three. I was 6 months pregnant with twins and had a five year old daughter. Parenting up to that point had been a fun joyful experience but after the day my husband was killed it became the biggest challenge I would ever face. I was left with a broken hearted five year old girl that had been traumatized and it changed the course of our life forever.

I'm asking you to spare Mr. Williams life because I am now faced again with a heart broken daughter that feels she needs to meet her father’s killer face to face and tell him she forgives him for her closure and was denied that opportunity. We also did not get informed or invited to testify at his clemency hearing. We all would have spoken to the parole board and told them we didn't want Mr. Williams executed. As a family of very strong faith we don't feel taking a life is up to us to decide. We believe In following Gods will.”

The Greenwood family helped raise travel funds to send the daughter and grand daughter of Williams from Washington D.C. to Cummins Prison to see him before his execution.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, Governor Hutchinson responded:

I have reviewed the letter from the Greenwood family, and I appreciate the genuine spirit of forgiveness and compassion demonstrated by Ms. Greenwood. Her letter certainly has an impact, however my responsibility is to look at the totality of the case including the view of all the victims and the interest of justice. Kenneth Williams murdered multiple people, and actions have consequences. Kenneth Williams murdered 19-year-old Nikki Hurd and was charged with capital murder. Williams was then spared the death penalty by the jury who gave him life in prison without the possibility of parole. Despite this showing of mercy, Kenneth Williams determined to escape from prison. After 18 days in prison, he escaped and took human life again with the killing of Cecil Boren. These facts support the final verdict of the second jury in giving the death penalty.