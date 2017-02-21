Drug Testing For Temporary Assistance For Needy Families Benefit Clears Arkansas House Committee

By 1 hour ago

State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-Elm Springs) presenting her bill in the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee.
Credit arkansashouse.org

A drug testing program for Arkansans seeking help from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, or TANF, is one step closer to becoming law. A House committee on Tuesday passed the bill to extend a two year trial run indefinitely.

Since the new restriction on benefits was adopted 300 people have self-identified as illegal drug users on benefits forms. But only two to eight people have actually taken a drug screen and tested positive out of a program that benefits about 10,000.*

Republican Representative Robin Lundstrum considers that a success.

“When we originally came to you it was said the program would cost $1.2 million. It’s not even close. The whole program, all in, we’re at close to $30,000. That’s it,” said Lundstrum. “I hope we only catch a few people and we can redirect them to [drug rehab] help.”

Democratic State Representative Fred Love of Little Rock found that math disconcerting.

“If it is eight people that’s $3,750 per person to defer the cost of an average person which is, I guess, the benefit may be $300 or $400 dollars,” said Love. “That’s not a good model.”

Republican State Representative Jack Ladyman of Jonesboro expressed his personal belief that the drug screen acts as a deterrent to drug use and that the effectiveness of the program needs to also be measured by those who aren’t testing positive for drug use.

Marquita Little with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families.
Credit arkansashouse.org

Marquita Little with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families testified that there’s not any evidence to back up Lundstrum’s claim that those who were barred from assistance for drug use ever got any help.

“It’s very concerning and questionable whether people are actually able to get the treatment that they need,” said Little. “We have not effectively built up that portion of the healthcare system in the state.”

Little also warned of unintended consequences to children when parents are cut off from assistance meant for families. Lundstrum argued that if one parent is cut off due to the drug screen perhaps another parent or guardian who doesn’t use drugs could apply for the benefit.

The bill now heads to the full House. It’s already passed the Senate.

*Rep. Lundstrum claims eight people have tested positive while Marquitta Little, citing data from the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, put that number at eight. KUAR has an inquiry out to ADWS.

Tags: 
Arkansas Politics Blog
Arkansas Legislature
Arkansas Children

Related Content

Freedom Of Information Act Exemption Bill Filed For Arkansas Governor's Mansion

By 1 hour ago
Arkansas Governor's Mansion.

The latest in a series of bills to exempt security details from the Freedom of Information Act has been filed in the Arkansas Legislature. Keeping information about the Governor’s Mansion secret from the public is the objective of Republican State Representative DeAnne Vaught of Horatio in southwest Arkansas.

Charter School Authorizing Panel Membership Requirements Stripped By Arkansas Senate

By 8 hours ago
Arkansas Department of Education Building in Little Rock near the state Capitol building.
Jacob Kauffman / KUAR

A bill to open-up membership in the public charter school authorizing panel to anyone in the public – without requirement – sailed through the Arkansas Senate on Monday. Currently the panel that makes recommendations on whether charter schools should open, close, or expand is made up of Department of Education employees.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Hendren said establishing criteria for holding the posts is a burden on the state.

Never Tested Path To U.S. Constitutional Amendments On Same-Sex Marriage And Abortion Falls Short

By 22 hours ago
File photo. State. Senator Jason Rapert (R-Bigelow) with former State Representative Anne Clemmer testifying to a committee in 2013.
Nathan Vandiver / KUAR

A push to call for a convention of the states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution to redefine marriage and abortion rights narrowly failed in the Arkansas Senate. Article V of the U.S. Constitution allows for states to join together to propose amendments. It’s never been used before, but speaking on the floor on Monday state Senator Jason Rapert said it’s the only tool he has left.

Rapert proposed two separate resolutions. The first would redefine marriage as between one man and one woman. The second would say life begins at conception and effectively ban abortion.

Arkansas Senate Passes Proposal To Limit Lawsuit Awards And Attorneys' Fees

By Feb 17, 2017
injury lawsuit

The Arkansas Senate on Thursday voted 21-10 to approve a resolution, SJR8, which places limitations on attorneys’ fees and a $250,000 cap on awards in injury lawsuits. The proposed constitutional amendment also transfers courtroom rulemaking authority from the state Supreme Court to the Legislature.

The measure could end up as one of three the Legislature sends to voters for consideration on the 2018 general election ballot. If passed, it would take effect in 2019.

Legislation Impacting Arkansas's Children And Families Being Highlighted At The Capitol

By Jan 30, 2017
Sarah Whites-Koditschek / KUAR

Arkansans with an interest in issues related to children and a desire to engage in the political process and will have the opportunity Tuesday at the state Capitol.

At the beginning of every regular legislative session Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families (AACF) and the Arkansas Kids Count Coalition organize Kids Count Day at the Capitol. The event is a full day of activities including a rally, meetings with legislators, and information on upcoming bills related to children and families.